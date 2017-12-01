Imagine living in a place where you are able to cycle or walk to the beach, play a round of golf, visit local cafes and eateries and enjoy a brand new neighbourhood that offers you a superb and unrivalled lifestyle.

This is the vision developer Carsten Buschkuehle and his family are making into reality with Tasman Bay Estates, one of the most exciting and innovative developments the Nelson-Tasman region has ever seen.

96 sections in stages

Comprised of 96 sections stretching across 178 hectares of coastal farmland off Aporo Road, located between Tasman Village and Ruby Bay, this innovative new opportunity will place its residents right at the centre of the best assets the region has to offer.

Tasman Bay Estates is more than just a development; it’s an unprecedented new lifestyle hub making a positive contribution to the area. If you decide to call this place home, there will be much to be proud of.

Firstly, a comprehensive and meticulous planning process has resulted in a vision for this village that is sensitive to its surroundings both ecologically and culturally, and is the catalyst for significant restoration of waterways and the land, an important concept to base a development on.

“Open green spaces will make up 70 percent of the village,” Buschkuehle says, “which means every section will be spacious and private with the convenience of walkways and cycleways connecting the entire area, including the famous Great Taste Trail, which runs right through the development.”

Sensitive and spacious development

There will also be direct beach access for residents via a beautiful walk down a coastal gully being planted and maintained in native vegetation.

Adding to its eco-credentials, Tasman Bay Estates embodies a commitment to native riparian planting throughout. Lush examples of New Zealand’s best and most suited native flora are etched into the consent for the whole development and will enrich the biodiversity of the area.

The Tasman Stream will also be restored with native riparian planting, stones and eels.

This will make for a myriad perfect relaxation spots, where people will be able to find their own favourite places to unwind and enjoy the natural surroundings.

Alongside ecological considerations, culture and heritage is also very important for this development. The entire coastline from Kina Peninsula to Ruby Bay is rich with history of conflict and occupation, which is why there will be a dedicated Pa site gifted back to local iwi.

Tasman Bay Estates is near to Tasman Village, which boasts excellent local award-winning cafes and popular roadside fruit stalls, as well as other producers and plenty of community activities. It is a short walk to excellent local primary schools and is on the main bus route for the area’s top secondary schools.

Perfect lifestyle with everything you need close by

A short, ten minute drive away lies Motueka, with boutique local shopping offerings, popular eateries and all convenience and service utilities, while it’s just 20 minutes to Richmond – a fast- paced town with everything one could need in terms of convenience; big brand retailers, supermarkets, free parking and gourmet food shops.

Mapua is another nearby hotspot, with its stunning wharf precinct featuring bars, restaurants, cafes, art galleries and shops, while Nelson is just half an hour away, meaning Tasman Bay Estates is perfectly positioned for pretty much everything.

The village is being developed in stages, the first phase being 33 sections on the ocean side of Aporo Road, which are selling now.

Buschkuehle, who is so taken with the place he already lives onsite with his family, says 14 of the available 33 sections were already sold or under contract before the official launch of the project in late-November, and with many of the coastal facing sections enjoying some of the best views in the Tasman area, it’s easy to see why.

“These sections overlook the ocean to the lush golden beaches of the Abel Tasman, D’Urville Island and to Nelson city lights,” he says.

“It’s really worth visiting the site and seeing this for yourself in person. You won’t be disappointed.”

The section sizes are generous too, he explains, which was an important part of the design. The smallest start at a whopping 4000 square metres and overall the sections average more like 5000 metres square.

Despite this though, affordability has remained an important consideration for the development, and the first stage plots start at $325,000.

“Nearly all the sections on the coastal cluster are north facing and all will enjoy large gardens,” Buschkuehle says. “Many of them enjoy beautiful Tasman Bay views. A walk through here is guaranteed to make you marvel, as you imagine the lifestyle you could enjoy.”

Architecturally designed house and land packages available

To make the design and build process as seamless as possible, land and house packages will be available, giving clients the option to buy a high-quality “turnkey” solution – a completely finished home where they can literally turn the key and walk in.

“We have also established a close working relationship with local Arthouse Architects to design different homes for all the stages, starting off with four designs for the coastal cluster. This is especially important for clients from overseas or out of town, and, importantly, it makes building an enjoyable process.”

Extensive planning will be undertaken to ensure the entire development is designed in a way that is both sensitive and complementary to the surrounding environment, which was one of the most important philosophical aspects during its inception.

“We are creating a new village based on the principles of sustainable restoration, spaciousness and a lifestyle that centres around access to some of the most magical spots in the area,” he says.

Besides its geographical convenience and easy access, this part of the country is often called one of the most beautiful spots on the planet, and with the region’s unbeatable number of sunshine hours, it is also the sunniest place in New Zealand.

So with these advantages, sections and lifestyle options like those offered at Tasman Bay Estates are understandably hard to come by. With sales interest consistently high, now might just be the time to get your foot in the door in this special place and secure your own slice of heaven.