Short-sightedness, long-sightedness and astigmatism, these focusing errors need not hold you back from doing what you want to in life. Playing sport or swimming with glasses can be a challenge. Working outside can be difficult if you wear contact lenses.

Twenty-one years ago, eye surgeon Dr David Kent and optometrist Jane Patterson introduced laser eye surgery to the South Island, establishing Fendalton Eye in Christchurch in 1996.

In October 2017 Fendalton Eye Clinic installed a new Visumax femtosecond laser allowing Dr Kent to deliver the most advanced laser corrective procedures available in the world. The Visumax femtosecond laser allows Dr Kent to add SMILE treatments as an additional vision correction option. SMILE stands for SMall Incision Lenticule Extraction which represents the latest advance in laser eye surgery treatments, a painless minimally invasive laser procedure where the Visumax laser creates a lenticule inside the intact cornea, the lenticule is then removed from the edge of the cornea. “SMILE provides the most benefit to patients who are moderately short-sighted and who may be involved in contact sports. LASIK is still the most precise treatment for lower short-sighted corrections, for treating significant astigmatism and for correcting long-sightedness.” says Dr Kent

Dr Kent has performed more LASIK procedures than any other eye surgeon in New Zealand and uses the Schwind Amaris 1050RS excimer laser, the fastest excimer laser available. The Schwind Amaris 1050RS is also the only laser on the market to provide the accuracy of eye tracking in seven dimensions, to ensure that each laser pulse is delivered exactly where it is intended, following all micro eye movements. The clinic has its own purpose-built laser eye surgery facility. Dr Kent has performed more than 25,000 laser surgeries. Recognised internationally by his colleagues Dr Kent is currently the New Zealand representative to the Australasian Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

Fendalton Clinic has a large team of highly trained professionals and all of the clinical staff have tertiary optical qualifications. “To determine if you are a suitable candidate for laser surgery and to further discuss the best treatment option for your eyes, we offer free laser assessments with a member of our technical team,” says Jane. “Free laser assessments are available in clinics that we run in Invercargill, Queenstown, Dunedin, Nelson and Christchurch.”

Laser eye surgery may be an option for you if you are over 20 years of age, are long-sightedness, short-sightedness or have astigmatism.

“The overwhelming reward for the entire team, in carrying out laser treatments, is seeing the transformation in people’s lives,” says Jane. “For many people laser eye surgery is quite literally life-changing.”

Contact