Have you ever dreamed of living in the countryside, but a lifestyle block seems like a lot of work? Perhaps you covet the peace and beauty of a country location but still want to be close and connected to urban living?

A new development in one of the most beautiful pieces of countryside you could imagine has solved these issues through insightful thinking, meticulous planning and ecologically sensitive design. In other words, re-imagining rural living.

Mahana Ridge is a place where luxury and country life meet. Nestled in the famous rolling green hills of the Moutere, one of New Zealand’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations, it is near everything you could want for a lifestyle of comfort and ease, yet far enough to feel like you are in your own peaceful paradise.

Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Tasman Bay in a secluded, green country environment, with easy access to the quirky towns of Nelson and Tasman districts. And better still, you have total choice about the level of maintenance work you want to undertake on your spacious property. This is all set to become reality with the inception of Mahana Ridge.

“There is no such thing as an ordinary day in Mahana, and locals all share a deep appreciation of what this fantastic community has to offer, whether that’s here in Mahana Ridge itself, or in the wider area.”

The vision

Created through the progressive thinking of the developers, Mahana Ridge is a unique and innovative development. The first 4 sections are available now. Ecological and lifestyle principles have been applied to the design of also available house-and-land packages that offer a high-quality ‘turn-key’ solution to getting your dream home built.

The developer has partnered with Arthouse Architects, a well-known and award-winning Nelson firm, to prepare a range of house designs in keeping with the aesthetic philosophy of the development, ensuring seamless blending into the natural surrounds.

The aim, he explains, is a continuity of architectural design and quality throughout the development. And while the homes are house-and-land packages, the calibre of the designs, the rural flavour that sets them apart and the option of single- or double-storey houses all mean the inherent flexibility and individuality of a new-build still remains.

Low-maintenance rural living

The developer, Carsten Buschkuehle describes Mahana Ridge as exceptional, desirable and exclusive, plus it is designed to be easy-care. A clever maintenance contract structure has been created to share the cost of caring for the streams, native bush and grassed areas between properties, all of which will be extensively restored and regenerated.

This set-up also allows for flexible arrangements over individual property maintenance, so if you don’t fancy spending the weekend mowing, you can have this done for you.

This smart arrangement allows more time for indulgence in the things that matter rather than trying to keep up with the necessary maintenance of rural living, but if you’re partial to a Sunday cruise on the ride-on mower, don’t worry. How much or how little of your own property maintenance you want to take care of is entirely your choice.

“You can combine a rural lifestyle and the quality of open spaces and a restored native environment without

the hassle of maintaining it yourself,”

says Carsten.

The lifestyle

Mahana Ridge allows for a maximum of 30 homes, in three stages long-term. The first two stages are being developed slowly over the next 24 months, with only four in the first stage available now. This means the development will have a friendly, safe community feel, but will be spacious, private and exclusive too.

One section has been put aside to create a shared green space, tennis court or similar shared facility for the use of Mahana residents. The idea is to promote a happy, healthy living situation where people can choose to interact should they wish, with no obligation if they don’t.

This philosophy also means your property will be taken care of and looked after if you are away. “You can lock up your place and travel as you like. It will be taken care of,” says Carsten.

The services

Mahana Ridge is all about choices, and the same applies when it comes to the services provided. The development will be set up with all the infrastructure and technology needed for modern living, including ultra-fast broadband and its own high-quality bore water supply. However, if the idea of getting off the grid is appealing, you could easily do that here. House designs are entirely compatible with photovoltaic systems and other self-sufficiency innovations.

The setting

When people think Mahana they think art galleries, wineries, roadside fruit stalls, produce growers and gourmet food producers. And they’re right. This is a place where many favourite indulgences come together, underpinned by a strong community spirit. Fruit and vegetable stalls on the roadsides operate with ‘honesty boxes’ for payment because that’s exactly what life is like here – relaxed and authentic.

The people of the Moutere area all have one thing in common – a love and appreciation of the lifestyle the area has to offer.

“People here love the land but are no strangers to a good espresso or an evening out,” says Carsten. “They make stunning wine, cheese and olive oils. They grow mushrooms and berries. They brew craft beer and cider. They preserve local plums, blackberries and boysenberries. It’s a special place.”

Nearby Upper Moutere Village is a quirky settlement featuring New Zealand’s oldest pub, while just a 10-minute drive away lies Motueka, with boutique local shopping offerings, popular eateries and all convenience and service utilities.

Richmond, 15 minutes away, is a fast-paced town with everything one could need in terms of convenience, and Mapua is another nearby hotspot, with its stunning wharf precinct featuring bars, restaurants, cafés, art galleries and shops.

Nelson city is just half an hour away, meaning Mahana Ridge is perfectly positioned for pretty much everything.

With such a winning combination of attributes, it’s no surprise that the Moutere area is so sought-after. Properties don’t become available often because people find they don’t want to leave.

Contact