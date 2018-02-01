The Mike Pero brand is familiar to most of us, thanks to the high profile established by Mike Pero himself through extensive media coverage over recent years. Now well established in the Nelson region, it should be your first port of call when you’re thinking of buying a new home or require finance or insurance.

Finding Your Perfect Property

The Nelson real estate franchise, which is now in its sixth year, takes the honours for opening the brand’s first official sales premises. Franchise owners Craig Hamilton and his wife, Kellie, haven’t let the grass grow under their feet, either. Now employing 14 licensed sales people, supported by six administrative staff members over three offices, Craig believes that his and Kellie’s success is largely due to a fair fee, their motivated and experienced staff and the high profile achieved by the marketing of the Mike Pero brand.

“To be good at real estate,” says Craig, “you’ve just got to do the basics really well.” Another way of putting it comes from the founder of the brand, Mike Pero himself: “You say what you mean, and you mean what you say.”

This attitude results in a significant amount of repeat business, much of which Craig says is due to his hardworking and experienced staff. “They’re always happy to go the extra mile.”

The variety of sales keeps everyone on the team interested and motivated. For example, on any given day any or all of the sales people could be dealing with selling lifestyle land from several major subdivisions, existing residential property ranging from modest suburban homes through to the ones so many of us just get to dream about (you know, those fabulous coastal properties that often fuel our purchase of Lotto tickets), or commercial properties for sale or lease that are handled by a dedicated commercial agent.

Their clients vary enormously, too. There are, of course, the first homebuyers, but there are also many older folk who may have been in their homes for quite a few years. Craig cites the case of an elderly couple currently in the process of selling their home, “and really enjoying the experience”, thanks to the agent’s professional and courteous approach.

The Nelson region is becoming increasingly attractive to out-of-towners, too. Some come from other parts of the world while more than a few have migrated from Christchurch and, in some cases, gone back again now that things have settled. Craig and his agents have been only too happy to assist in every way they can to minimise the disruption.

Although the Mike Pero brand is so well known, Craig and his team play other roles in the community, one of which is being the naming rights sponsor for the Nelson Giants for the fourth consecutive year. Then there’s the Mike Pero Foundation, which contributes significant amounts of money – all raised through local sales – to worthy causes in the community.

Perhaps the impressive success achieved by this local franchise can also be attributed to a prospective buyer’s or seller’s expectations of the brand, especially when you have, as Craig believes, some of the best and longest-serving sales people around. “After all,” he says, “if you go to an out-of-town McDonald’s, you expect to have the same experience that you would have in a McDonald’s in your own part of the world.” Indeed, why should real estate be any different?

