From polished concrete floors to bold tiling, new cladding products to generous glazing, modern home builders want modern features, and Signature Homes Nelson is here to deliver.

The franchise owners, husband and wife team Simon and Jodie Bixley, say that the wants and needs of home owners are constantly changing, so keeping up with the latest trends while still offering quality products and designs that suit all budgets and styles is all part of their service.

Simon says offering such a wide and versatile scope, where customers can create truly unique homes every time, puts Signature Homes Nelson into a ‘slightly different zone’.

“It’s not a completely niche market, but we’re seen slightly differently because we do illustrate something different.”

To give customers a visual example of the unique versatility they can expect in their design, Signature Homes Nelson recently opened a brand new, high-end four-bedroom show home in Richmond to complement their comparatively modest existing show home, which is right next door.

Located at 55 Daelyn Drive, Simon says the new $750,000 house is the same size as the older $370,000 show home, and allows customers to compare the variety of products and designs they can choose from to suit their particular budget.

Personally helping customers pin down exactly what they want in their new home is all part of the service for Signature Homes Nelson’s team of 13, who aim to make the building process smooth and easy, while never compromising on quality.

Simon has decades of experience in the construction industry and says in-depth knowledge of Nelson’s building scene proved invaluable when he and Jodie established the franchise in 2010. Engaging trusted local contractors and suppliers is key, he says.

“We’re very lucky to have such a good bunch of trades and suppliers in our region who have stuck with us from the get-go to enable us to grow a business which is very successful, and we can hopefully pass those benefits to those trades and our clients.

“We don’t like to rotate our trades and we’re not tendering our work and trying to make things cheaper. All our trades and suppliers know what we expect and we try and exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Signature Homes Nelson was named Franchise of the Year for 2016/17 and Simon says part of the secret to this success was building the business slowly and deliberately, with great emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.

“We wanted to get our systems and processes right first. Building homes for people can be really tricky and to get it right on every occasion is difficult, but that’s what we strive to do.”

Seven years on, and in the heat of the Tasman region’s building boom that shows no sign of cooling, Simon says Signature Homes Nelson’s focus on continuous improvement has not wavered.

“We just want to make it better all the time.

“We’re very thankful and grateful for the opportunity to build our clients’ homes and we take that responsibility very seriously because they’re investing a huge amount of money and emotion. All our staff respect that, and so do all our trades.”

Contact