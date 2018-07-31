The knowledgeable and friendly team at The Sellers Room in Stoke is committed to providing its clients with outstanding service and skills.

Whether it’s a kitchen, bathroom or commercial fit out, Myles and Margarette Sellers and their capable staff will help plan and complete the project with style and expertise.

They pride themselves on their workmanship and were therefore both delighted and excited to win two awards at the New Zealand Master Joiners Awards 2018.

The company won the Best Specialty Fitment category and the Nelson/Marlborough Best Region.

Both awards recognised their workmanship and expertise which was particularly exceptional given the high standard of joiners in the Nelson and Marlborough region, according to Margarette.

“We were very excited to be recognised nationally and very proud to be part of a skilled team that performs consistently,” she said. “To be recognised as leaders in our field was very special.”

The Best Fitment award was for a fit-out of Munns the Man’s Store at Tower Junction in Christchurch, showing their versatility.

The Sellers Room team includes joiners, detailers, designers and IT people, all of whom take huge pride in their work.

Their fully interactive showroom at Stoke is one of the most up to date and comprehensive in the Top of the South and offers a select range of products, inspired design and leading-edge technology.

Myles, Margarette and the team are on hand to guide through what can be difficult decision making and help with inspiration and design ideas.

They offer a full service from consult and design through to manufacture and installation of kitchens, bathrooms, laundries and even storage spaces for areas such as bedrooms and garages.

“We turn off our own likes and dislikes and really listen to our customers so we can bring their dreams to reality,” says Margarette. “We feel we give them solutions that are workable and practical.”

With a huge range of products on the market today the choice can be bewildering.

At The Sellers Room only high quality, low maintenance products with good warranties are stocked, making the choice so much easier.

“We don’t believe in complicating the issue by offering everything on the market – the products we have are hand-picked for their quality, value and colour range,” says Margarette.

“We stock the products that give the best deal for the client and have the backup support and warranty for both clients and us. It’s very rare for us to go back to tweak something because we have already sourced the products that offer the best durability and highest quality.

“We’ve been around long enough to have chosen products knowing how good they are. We don’t compromise on quality.”

Being local means The Sellers Room team is always available. Likewise, clients are always welcome to drop in to the factory and see how their new kitchen, laundry, wardrobe or entertainment unit is progressing.

They operate between Nelson and Christchurch and all the work, including their unique lacquering system, is done at their showroom in Stoke.

Contact