By John Cohen-Du Four | Photography Tim Cuff

With their recent big tick from the Forestry Stewardship Council’s® (FSC®) annual independent Environmental Management audit, Nelson Forests are showing they walk their talk when it comes to continuous improvement in environmental stewardship.

Nelson Management Ltd (NML), who manage Nelson Forests, are FSC®-certified, which provides an assurance that their forests are well-managed, to ensure environmental, social and economic benefit.

The Company’s own Environmental Management System forms one of the key foundations in its FSC® certification.

NML Planner, Heather Arnold, whose primary role has focused on the Company’s environmental footprint for the past 14 years, was delighted with the FSC®’s latest audit report.

“Our Environmental Management System was acknowledged as a ‘strength.’ That particular word choice might not seem a biggie to those outside the industry, but it is,” she explains.

“The FSC’s® role is to search out problems and identify issues. Rarely do they formally recognise great practice. It really is an unexpected and humbling exception.”

Environmental best-practice to the fore

“Historically, forestry companies simply put trees anywhere they would grow. It was all about planting a forest, with little thought given to the environmental impacts of harvesting,” Heather says. “However, at Nelson Forests we’ve had an Environmental Management policy since 1995, reflecting our understanding of the need for continuous improvement in how we deal with the atmosphere, waterways, soil, landscape, ecosystems, people and communities.

“Over time there’s been a general raising of the bar, with modifications to a variety of operational practices, including, in a few cases, complete retreat,” says Heather. “Also, with the release this year of the government’s new National Environmental Standards for Plantation legislation, we’ve had the timely opportunity to ensure our new policy is in alignment, meaning improvements will only be enhanced.”

Consultation with multiple experts

Heather has been engaged in the ongoing process of rolling out to all NML’s contractors and crews the Company’s newly-released Environmental Management System. This follows a comprehensive two-year overhaul, after NML organised a wide-ranging sedimentation workshop that brought together experts and interested parties from around the country and overseas, all engaged in a no-holds-barred consultation process.

Agencies included Ngāti Toa o Rangatira, Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman District Councils, universities, the Ministry of Primary Industries, independent scientists, Fish & Game, other forest owners and the company’s own contractors, and Crown Research Institutes such as Landcare Research, Scion and Nelson Tasman’s locally-based Cawthron Institute.

NML’s Estate Value Manager, Andy Karalus, says the Company was particularly aware of sedimentation concerns amongst environmental specialists and the wider community. “Human land-use activities around waterways, such as road construction, farming, urban development and forest-harvesting activities, can suddenly increase the amount of fine sediment that enters the system and have detrimental effects on water quality and plants and animals that live there,” Andy says.

“While sediment in our waterways is a natural occurrence, levels that are too high can cause harm within natural ecosystems.”