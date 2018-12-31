Nelson Appearance Medicine is subtly changing lives across the Top of the South, delivering its clients more confidence in how they look and feel.

There’s an old adage “look good, feel good” which aptly sums up the ethos at Nelson Appearance Medicine. Based at Nelson Plastic Surgery, the business offers a variety of different cosmetic appearance improving treatments.

Not all are purely cosmetic. In addition to injectable enhancements such as Botox® Injections and dermal fillers, other services include a variety of options for wrinkle treatments.

Heading the team at Nelson Appearance Medicine is highly qualified registered cosmetic nurse specialist Cheena Windleburn, who has almost a decade of experience at her fingertips. Renowned for her excellent facial assessments and her gentle injecting techniques, Cheena delivers results that testimonials show her patients are thrilled with.

Gone are the days when appearance medicine was deemed the preserve of the rich and famous. These days, many men and women view cosmetic treatments as a positive solution to a particular problem, such as aging or unhappiness about a specific feature.

An important part of their service is the initial consultation during which Cheena tailors a treatment plan to suit individual needs; a rejuvenation or treatment plan that delivers natural looking results. Her skill and experience set clients – who range in age from early 20s to early 80s – at ease, providing peace of mind right from the start of any treatment.

The most requested procedure is Botox; a treatment that can be done in a lunch-hour session, and one that provides satisfying results that last for up to four months at a time. Dermal fillers are also popular and again do not take long although Cheena recommends this procedure be done after work or perhaps before a weekend to give skin a chance to settle.

Lip enhancing is her favourite procedure, with the results lasting anywhere between nine and 12 months. Treatments on other facial areas can last even longer.

Cost need not be an issue. Nelson Plastic Surgery offers flexible payment options and terms that make treatments achievable for most people.

Location is also not a problem. Although Cheena’s practice is based in Nelson, she runs monthly clinics in Richmond, Blenheim and Motueka so no one living in the Top of the South has to travel too far.

“I love what I do,” she says. “It’s about helping people to feel better about themselves. I can see myself doing this for the rest of my working life.”

