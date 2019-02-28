Tucked away in a tranquil corner of the Marlborough Sounds is a five-star luxury resort that epitomises the very best of New Zealand.

Set on gently rolling bus-clad hillside with the pristine waters of Queen Charlotte Sound lapping at the doorstep, this secluded and tranquil retreat is a sanctuary in every sense, surrounded by the timeless beauty of nature herself.

Located in the heart of New Zealand, with no road access, it is easily accessible via a spectacular 30-minute water ride from Picton or – for the privileged – a helicopter ride right to the front door.

Bay of Many Coves resort is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle where relaxation is encouraged and the very best service provided. One review from Trip Advisor sums it up: ‘This is the most amazing place we have ever stayed. The views, the food, the service were exceptional. It is the perfect place for a honeymoon. Absolute luxury set amongst complete natural beauty. Enjoy sipping champagne over a five-star meal or kayaking with a baby seal.’

During autumn and winter Nelson and Marlborough locals can experience all the magnificence of the Bay of Many Coves resort, thanks to some affordable ‘off-peak’ packages allowing them the opportunity to enjoy this magnificent part of Marlborough.

General managers Graeme and Kim Smith say the resort remains fully booked throughout summer with many international guests enjoying the Marlborough weather, but as it quietens down in April it’s a perfect time for locals to head out and explore their back yard.

The resort offers year-round activities including over six kilometres of private walking tracks that link to the internationally-renowned Queen Charlotte Track. “Our regenerating forests are full of native birdlife, and we have kayaks and paddleboards available to share the bay with our abundant marine life, including dolphins and seals,” says Graeme.

Tranquillity abounds

Those wanting a quiet escape can lie by the pool, enjoy top quality cuisine in the Foredeck Restaurant or sit on their private decks and soak up the sun. Better yet, relax at the blissful Mirutu Day Spa, which is now open 12 months of the year.

In the restaurant, chef Tom Weekes has re-created all of the menus to focus on the very best of locally sourced Marlborough seafood and New Zealand beef and lamb. “With our world-class chefs close at hand, we are dedicated to creating a unique experience that is unforgettably yours,” Graeme adds.

“Wake up each morning in your apartment and look out from your own private balcony at the spectacular views over the water in this natural paradise. We offer one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments, or the intimacy of our exclusive Kereru Suite.”

Wine and dine in style

Even if not staying at the resort, visitors are encouraged to enjoy the fare on offer at The Bight Café – right on the water’s edge – which now boasts a brand new menu, albeit retaining some old favourites like fresh battered blue cod and chips, or a kilogram of steamed green lipped mussels! Perhaps spend the whole day and enjoy a relaxing massage at the same time.

Ten complimentary moorings are provided for any local boaties who want to tie up and go ashore for a coffee, breakfast or lunch, and the café is open every day from 9am until 5pm. The resort cellar showcases the very best Marlborough wines as well as serving Taittinger champagne for that extra level of indulgence.

Dedicated to enhancing their legacy of care, more than 15,000 native trees have been planted on the 120-acre site which borders the Queen Charlotte Track, with work about to be undertaken which will open the Bay of Many Coves up for easy access to this great walk.

“Come along and enjoy this beautiful place and maybe you will then understand why Captain Cook chose this area as his most favoured anchorage whilst visiting New Zealand 250 years ago,” says Graeme.

Contact