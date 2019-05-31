Expert in interior home design, Colourplus Richmond now has a new and unique computer programme designed to tailor clients’ design needs perfectly. Owners/operators Trish and John Gray are delighted to be selected as the first retailer in the world to have access to a cutting edge, virtual reality decorating tool called Patternsnap.

“Patternsnap helps find exactly what any client is looking for with access to an international library of the world’s most beautiful interior design samples,”

says Trish.

“With a single click we can share our designs with our clients.”

The programme means that Colourplus Richmond can also create a personal design library, search, save and share amazing interior design samples from all over the world, and view the most up-to-date internationally-sourced sample catalogues and brands.

An adjustable 3D house model will allow Trish to show clients exactly how their selected wallpapers, curtains, blinds, carpets, flooring and colour schemes will look in their homes, and enable her to work with them to create bespoke interiors for each and every client.

“We can show day and night views, all rooms, carpeting and flooring too. Everything a client wants and needs.”

Innovative services

Patternsnap is the latest in a long line of creative and innovative services offered by Colourplus Richmond. Lead by Trish and John, the award-winning team offers the best in interior and exterior decorating and design from its spacious showroom at 4 McGlashen Ave. From new builds to renovations and updates, homes, baches and offices, Colourplus Richmond takes pride in designing and creating individual concepts from planning to completion.

Trish and her highly trained team of consultants combine extensive backgrounds in the decorating industry with exceptional talent, working with colour, texture and design to enhance clients’ decorating projects. “Our consultants are available in-store or in your home, holiday home or office to discuss all your decorating requirements,” says Trish.

She is passionate about interior design, and has more than a few fashionable creations to her credit. Her interest in creative design started with a career in the fashion industry, working at Quinns. “I picked up a lot of style tips; tips about fashion, textures and fabrics; tips about pulling them altogether and having it look fabulous.

“Even in those days I loved interior design. Now I use all that experience and put it to use creating bespoke interior looks. I love it; I get myself enthused for each and every customer.”

Colourplus Richmond stocks an extensive range of top quality brands including James Dunlop, Charles Parsons, Warwick, Textilla, Hoad, Unique, Nettex, Maurice Kain, Hemptech and Luxaflex. Add to that Patternsnap and it means it has unrivaled access to even more options, especially the latest international designs. What are you waiting for?

Contact