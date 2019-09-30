Burning the midnight oil to study law while her four sons slept proved life-changing for Nelson mother Marie Austin. Now as a highly skilled Registered Legal Executive at C&F Legal in Nelson, Marie dedicates her days to helping others achieve their goals.

Her own background helps Marie understand the twists and turns in life. She grew up in a farming community and, as the youngest of six children in a blended family, she always wanted a career in law. Plans for tertiary study were cut short, however, when she became a mother at a young age.

Marie pursued her dream while caring for her family as a stay-at-home mum and working part-time in childcare, and enrolled in an Open Polytechnic course, fitting in her legal studies into her busy life.

Marie started her career as a Registered Legal Executive with three years in an estates and trusts team, and now assists people through the process of buying and selling houses and assisting them with their commercial and estate queries. This well-rounded knowledge in varying areas of law gives her plenty of experience helping clients in all walks of life. Marie has recently joined the expert team at C&F Legal, working closely with Kathy Carr and her conveyancing team.

Still a country girl at heart, she finds that she easily interacts with clients in a way that they understand. From those starting out in property investment, to those turning the page to a new chapter in their lives, Marie can talk farming and stock units to property investment and family.

First home buyers looking to harness their Kiwisaver or HomeStart grant to get on the property ladder; Parents looking to provide for their children’s future through a family trust; Older couples looking to downsize their home or enter a retirement community; Property owners leasing out their buildings so others can offer their own business to the community; Benefactors helping out causes they care about via a charitable trust. These are the people she takes pride in helping, and guiding through the pitfalls to usher in a positive change or exciting new stage.

She now combines her considerable organisational skills, and her passion for helping others, in her new role, turning the same drive and determination she exercised to chase her dreams into helping others achieve theirs.

Working for best outcome

A bonus is working in the team environment at C&F Legal. “I love the firm culture here,” she says. “I like that C&F Legal value all their staff as equals. From our office stagers to the directors and everyone in between we are all working to get the best result for our clients and to make them feel valued.”

What that also means is that clients working with Marie get the skills and dedication of the rest of the C&F Legal team too. She prides herself on her approachability and putting people at ease.

“Engaging a law firm can be daunting, especially if times are tough or the client is under stress,” says Marie. It doesn’t need to be. “I’m happy to listen and answer questions. No question is silly, and I don’t mind talking to clients and going over the legal processes with them in a way that they can understand. Let me help you and I will put your mind at rest.”

Contact