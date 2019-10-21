“WildMedia stepped up to the plate when I was in the design and planning stage of my new business. Due to circumstances out of my control, I found myself unexpectedly in need of a new designer. A quick chat with Laura had me in immediate contact with Patrick and the whole process was back underway. The WildMedia team were able to step in without any trouble at all. They take the time to get to know their clients, and as a result, they truly understand me and the vision I have for my brand.”