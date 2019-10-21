“The team at WildMedia worked with me recently to completely re-launch the Foodcom website and I am delighted with the result. The layout and design is clear, fresh and engaging and it works so beautifully across all types of device. Patrick understood the brief from day 1 and delivered a great result, in quick time. He and Laura keep the project flowing easily and nothing is too much trouble. I have also used WildMedia for design on behalf of our clients, and again with excellent results. I am looking forward to working with them on more projects in the pipeline.”