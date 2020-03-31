Well-known and trusted housing company Jennian Homes Nelson Bays celebrated 20 years in the region in February.

The company is one of the largest group home companies in the Top of the South and the most- awarded group home builder. During its successful time in the area it has built more than 1000 homes for hundreds of very happy customers and won multiple awards including Master Builders House of the Year and Chamber of Commerce awards.

Set up in 2000 by Simon and Kylie Collett – who are still majority shareholders – the company opened its first show home in Richmond in 2002 and has been a major contributor to housing construction in the region since.

Jennian has completed 12 show homes in Nelson Tasman during its 20 years of operation. In 2014 Jennian Homes Nelson Bays changed its business structure with Simon stepping back to a director’s role to allow him to focus on land development for the future. Simon and his development companies are a major contributor to land development and supply in the Tasman region.

At this time the business introduced working shareholders and a general manager to lead the business day-to-day.

General manager Mark Smale says what sets the company apart from others is its custom design and thorough pre-consent process which means prospective clients can come in with their own unique ideas and have them turned into reality with no surprises.