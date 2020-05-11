Steak tacos with blue corn tortillas, with corn, avocado, jalapeño and lime salsa Robin Goetzke – Parts & Service Prep and cook time: 25 – 30 minutes if using packaged tortillas, 45 minutes if making everything from scratch. Serves 2. INGREDIENTS

300 grams steak — we used a Wagyu beef bavette but skirt or rump steak works as an alternative. Little River Sour Cream — produced in Nelson! FOR THE SALSA

1 corn cob, lightly blanched and toasted/roasted in a hot skillet

1 large ripe avocado, diced

1–2 fresh jalapeños, finely (as you can) diced (with seeds if you want it spicy, or remove the seeds for a mild salsa)

1⁄4 small red onion, diced

1 handful of coriander leaves, chopped

1 lime, juiced FOR THE STEAK SEASONING

We use a (secret…) combination of: Ground cumin

Smoked paprika

Cayenne pepper and chilli flakes Flakey sea salt and black pepper Onion and garlic powder

Dried oregano

Quick and cheap alternative: Pam’s Taco Mexican Spice Mix — medium heat! FOR THE TORTILLAS

250 grams water

1 cup blue corn masa

1 cup white corn masa

Quick and cheap alternative: Tio Pablo white corn tortillas, or Farrah’s flour tortillas

To begin, put the masa into a mixer and turn on slow speed. Slowly add the water until it binds and becomes a wet dough — it should be slightly tacky but not wet. Roll the dough into golf ball sizes. Once rolled and pressed into individual sized tacos, cook them in a dry, cast iron skillet on high heat, half a minute on each side, or until they puff up. Then place in a pot (or bowl) with a lid to keep them warm and to avoid them drying out. Blanch the sweet corn (30 seconds only!) and set aside to cool slightly. Season the steak — first with a small amount of olive oil and then dust with the spices. While waiting for the grill to heat, slice the cooked corn from the cob and, using the same cast iron skillet at very high heat, toss in the corn with a bit of olive oil, salt and pepper. It will begin to pop, like popcorn, so keep an eye it doesn’t burn, but after a minute it should be nice and brown with a charred smokey flavour. Cut the avocados, jalapeños, red onion, and coriander and place them in a large bowl. Grill the steak. Time will vary depending on the cut and the size. It is important to caramelise the steak with enough heat to add a smokey character — but not so hot that it scalds or blackens the spices.