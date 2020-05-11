Steak tacos with blue corn tortillas, with corn, avocado, jalapeño and lime salsa
Robin Goetzke – Parts & Service
Prep and cook time: 25 – 30 minutes if using packaged tortillas, 45 minutes if making everything from scratch. Serves 2.
INGREDIENTS
300 grams steak — we used a Wagyu beef bavette but skirt or rump steak works as an alternative. Little River Sour Cream — produced in Nelson!
FOR THE SALSA
1 corn cob, lightly blanched and toasted/roasted in a hot skillet
1 large ripe avocado, diced
1–2 fresh jalapeños, finely (as you can) diced (with seeds if you want it spicy, or remove the seeds for a mild salsa)
1⁄4 small red onion, diced
1 handful of coriander leaves, chopped
1 lime, juiced
FOR THE STEAK SEASONING
We use a (secret…) combination of: Ground cumin
Smoked paprika
Cayenne pepper and chilli flakes Flakey sea salt and black pepper Onion and garlic powder
Dried oregano
Quick and cheap alternative: Pam’s Taco Mexican Spice Mix — medium heat!
FOR THE TORTILLAS
250 grams water
1 cup blue corn masa
1 cup white corn masa
Quick and cheap alternative: Tio Pablo white corn tortillas, or Farrah’s flour tortillas
To begin, put the masa into a mixer and turn on slow speed. Slowly add the water until it binds and becomes a wet dough — it should be slightly tacky but not wet. Roll the dough into golf ball sizes. Once rolled and pressed into individual sized tacos, cook them in a dry, cast iron skillet on high heat, half a minute on each side, or until they puff up. Then place in a pot (or bowl) with a lid to keep them warm and to avoid them drying out.
Blanch the sweet corn (30 seconds only!) and set aside to cool slightly.
Season the steak — first with a small amount of olive oil and then dust with the spices.
While waiting for the grill to heat, slice the cooked corn from the cob and, using the same cast iron skillet at very high heat, toss in the corn with a bit of olive oil, salt and pepper. It will begin to pop, like popcorn, so keep an eye it doesn’t burn, but after a minute it should be nice and brown with a charred smokey flavour.
Cut the avocados, jalapeños, red onion, and coriander and place them in a large bowl.
Grill the steak. Time will vary depending on the cut and the size. It is important to caramelise the steak with enough heat to add a smokey character — but not so hot that it scalds or blackens the spices.
Once the steak is cooked to your preference, which we recommend rare for bavette and skirt steak and medium rare for rump, place on a wire rack in a warm place or in a static (no fan) oven set at 50 degrees to rest — please don’t rest meat in tin foil!
While the steak rests (approximately half the time it took to cook) finish the salsa by adding the corn and coriander to the avocado and red onion mix. Lastly season with salt, pepper and freshly squeezed lime.
Just before serving I grill the tortillas on the barbecue — this gives a nice charred flavour and warms them through at the same time.
Slice the steak into thin strips against the grain to bring additional tenderness.
Nothing left to do but add some ‘Little River’ sour cream (we have used all different brands but the thick creaminess of this particular brand really adds complexity to the flavour) to your tortillas, add in a few slices of meat, and the salsa, top with coriander, and if you like heat, a hot sauce of your choice, and voilà! Some damned tasty, healthy and easy to make steak tacos.