50 Queen St, Blenheim

| www.facebook.com/Bambootigerblenheim 03 577 9945

AWARDS:

2020 – Best Cocktail Experience Marlborough

This 1930s Asian fusion jazz and cocktail lounge will be sure to tick many of your boxes if you’re a classic cocktail aficionado. Situated in Blenheim’s iconic Hotel d’Urville building, the Bamboo Tiger offers a menu of great tunes, vibrant staff, elegant decor, live music and exquisite cocktails.

From the same stable as Auckland and Nelson’s Bamboo Tiger cocktail bars, the Blenheim Bamboo Tiger is smaller and more intimate than the other two, but fast gaining an enviable reputation.

The bar’s focus is on delivering an overall experience with expert cocktail-making and live music part of an overall experience. It is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from mid-afternoon until late, with live music often on Friday and Saturday nights.