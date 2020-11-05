74 Main Street, Blenheim

03 579 1192 | www.gramadosrestaurant.com

AWARDS:

2020 – Best Specialty Restaurant Marlborough

Inspired by a small town in southern Brazil, Gramado’s is renowned for its fine wine, international cuisine and chocolate. Gramado’s has been working its Brazilian fusion magic successfully in Blenheim for more than seven years, and it pays to book ahead at this popular eatery.

Owner Saulo Camillo Nunes is a born showman, leading a team of good-natured staff providing timely and attentive service and great food from a varied and often exotic menu.

A team of chefs use fresh local seasonal produce to create fusion dishes harking back to the owner’s Brazilian roots. The menu includes Brazilian and New Zealand dishes along with seafood, vegetarian/vegan and gluten-free choices.

Open from Tuesday to Saturday from 4pm until late, its prices range from $10 to $42.