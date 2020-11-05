136 Hardy St, Nelson

| www.hardysteatery.co.nz 03 319 0077

AWARDS:

2020 – People’s Choice Nelson Tasman

Creative, seasonal eats with ‘damn good coffee and booze’ is on the menu five days a week at the Hardy St Eatery. Owners James Rutherford and Louise Morten moved to Nelson two years ago from Wellington and set about creating an eatery with an atmosphere which customers can liken to dining at home.

James has had years of experience as a chef in New Zealand and internationally.

Open Tuesday to Saturday for breakfast and lunch, and Thursday/Friday for dinner, their food philosophy is creative, seasonal and approachable meals from a regularly changing menu, using fresh local ingredients whenever possible.

Menus can change at any time depending on the availability of local ingredients.

Hardy St eatery also caters for gluten-free and other dietary requirements.