296 Trafalgar St, Nelson

03 539 0905 | www.hawkerhouse.co.nz

AWARDS:

2020 – Best Casual Dining Nelson Tasman

Inspired by the flavours and vibrancy of South East Asian street food and hawker markets, Harry’s is an expression of love in food form for a region and people its proprietors have come to greatly admire and respect.

Named after Harry, local raconteur and hospitality legend, the aim is to keep alive the spirit of fun that was the original Harry’s, while at the same time switching the food focus to Asia, with drinks to match.

Harry’s is owned by Tania and Matt Bouterey, the folk who also run the award winning Urban Eatery a few blocks away in downtown Nelson. Chef Riki Day has created a menu influenced by classic dishes with his own signature twist and using as many home-grown ingredients as he can get his hands on.