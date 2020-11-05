404/6 Aranui Rd, Mapua Wharf, Mapua

03 540 2580 | www.facebook.com/RimuWineBar

AWARDS:

2020 – Best Wine Experience Nelson Tasman

Rimu Wine Bar at Māpua is the ultimate destination for wine lovers in the Nelson Tasman region with an ever-changing range of over 50 different wines available for tasting or by the glass from all around Nelson, New Zealand and the world.

The bar also serves craft beers, premium single malt Scotch whisky, ports and spirits for those looking to explore something new as well as pizzas and platters.

The Rimu Wine Bar is open seven days from noon till late, although the kitchen closes at 9pm. It has a cosy fire to curl up next to in the winter and a lovely outdoor area where you can bask in the sun.

It offers off-license bottle sales with expert advice available from knowledgeable and friendly staff, and also has live music on Saturday evening all year long. Special events, degustation dinners, conferences and meetings can be booked too.