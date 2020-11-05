24-26 Maxwell Rd, Blenheim

03 579 1176 | www.scotchbar.co.nz

AWARDS:

2020 – Best Casual Dining Marlborough

Scotch Wine Bar & Wine Shop owner Jacob Anderson took over the business at the beginning of last month from previous co-owners Dan Gillett and Charlie Chilwell.

A Cuisine 1-Hat establishment in central Blenheim, Scotch is also a previous Dine Out award-winner. Its dinner menu changes weekly, sometimes daily, and sometimes mid-service depending on the availability of local seasonal produce.

It offers a tasting menu of savoury dishes, with optional desserts, in addition to snacks, small dishes and large dishes, and caters for diners’ dietary requirements.

A wide selection of wine and craft beer adds to its appeal. A special feature is its walk-through temperature-controlled, humidified cellar with more than 500 different wines on offer. The cellar provides customers with an extensive wine list that can either be enjoyed at the bar or taken home.

Wines by the glass are updated every week along with its dinner menu, which focusses on fun, fresh and seasonal produce shared plate style from small entrée-sized plates through to larger, main-sized dishes.