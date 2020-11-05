Sinclair Street, Blenheim

03 578 2633 | www.thewinestation.co.nz

AWARDS:

2020 – Best Wine Experience Marlborough

Located in the renovated, 1906 Blenheim Railway Station heritage building, The Wine Station showcases an incredible variety of 80 premium wines, carefully selected from throughout the Marlborough region. Visitors can sample a tasting, a half or a full glass of wine, and vineyards without cellar doors have the opportunity to present their wines in a satellite cellar door location.

Using specialised dispensing machines imported from Italy, it provides an opportunity to try wines that you might not otherwise have access to sample in a convenient, upmarket location.

The Wine Station serves gourmet platters to complement the wine tasting experience, and is open seven days a week from 9.30am till 7.30pm. Barista coffee and craft beers are also available.