80 Hardy Street, Nelson

| www.wafubistro.com 03 548 1231

AWARDS:

2020 – Best Specialty Restaurant Nelson Tasman

An authentic sushi dining experience in the heart of Nelson, Wafu Bistro is owned by sushi chef Yuki Takeoda who delicately prepares all his fresh fish dishes in front of diners. Yuki first started his sushi making career in 1998. After years of working abroad in other restaurants, he moved to Nelson and eventually came up with the concept for his own restaurant.

At Wafu Bistro the menu consists mainly of raw fish sushi, sashimi and nigiri that can be ordered piece by piece or in assorted plates and platters. Starters and hot items such as miso soup, chawan-mushi and tempura fish complement the main dishes.