Best Non Addictive Online Casinos in NZ

Online Casinos have transformed the experience of gambling. Their robust security measures, HD gaming options, cryptocurrency acceptance, and lightning speed transactions have glued gamers to these platforms. While there are multiple online casino options available on the market, some are different due to their concern for the mental health of the participants. Yes, you heard that right. There are non addictive online casino platforms in New Zealand that function under the radar of non-addictive gaming practices.

If you are a player from New Zealand or looking forward to participating in any of the online casinos from New Zealand, this is the right place for you. We have tried and tested multiple legitimate platforms from New Zealand that could provide you with high-quality games, but under the strict supervision of not making you an addict.

Let us get started.

Key Principles of Responsible Gambling

Gambling for entertainment : Gambling must be a form of entertainment alone. It should not be considered a means of generating income. That is, people should not gamble beyond their tolerance limit. They must be ready to stop if they start experiencing issues as a result of gambling.

: Gambling must be a form of entertainment alone. It should not be considered a means of generating income. That is, people should not gamble beyond their tolerance limit. They must be ready to stop if they start experiencing issues as a result of gambling. Safe and Fair environment: players must select fair and safe casinos. These casinos must be licensed and regulated under an authorised body.

players must select fair and safe casinos. These casinos must be licensed and regulated under an authorised body. Social Responsibility: Casinos and other gambling centers must regulate the potential negative impact of their operations on the community, like suppsuch as supporting local organizations and promoting responsible gambling practices.

Casinos and other gambling centers must regulate the potential negative impact of their operations on the community, like suppsuch as supporting local organizations and promoting responsible gambling practices. Responsible advertisement: The marketing and advertising must be conducted responsibly so that the vulnerable population gets targeted and irresponsible gambling behaviours are not promoted.

Top Picks: Your Gaming Partner for Better Mental Health

Listed are some of the top online casinos in New Zealand, known for their non-addictive gaming practices.

Casino Gaming Features Ratings 7Bit 7000+ games 4.7/5 Jackbit 7000+ games 4.7/5 BitStarz 2000+ games 4.6/5 KatsuBet 7000+games 4.5/5 Mirax 700+ games 4.5/5

Detailed Analysis: Non-Addictive Gaming Options

We have provided a detailed analysis of our top picks from New Zealand online casinos, which initiate responsible gaming for the participants. Added to the measures that can be used for non-additive gaming practices, they provide massive bonuses, promotions, secure payment options, and mobile mobile-friendly interface. They have a massive gaming options for the participants to choose from. You can have a check on the welcome bonus, followed by information related to your gaming experiences. So, without much ado, let’s explore these online casinos in detail.

1. 7Bit

7Bit Online Casino is a popular platform that provides BTC bonuses. The online gaming platform has more than 7000 gaming varieties. They have lucrative bonuses and accept both fiat and cryptocurrencies. 7 Bit collaborates with more than 1000 developers to create exceptional gaming experiences for its participants. Gamers with a liking towards bonuses can choose the platform. The platform is under the licensing of Curacao. 7Bit is known as the path to responsible online gaming that keeps the gamers motivated, along with responsible gaming.

A) Responsible Gaming Measures

Multiple tools by the 7Bit online gaming platform ensure your gaming experience remains safe and under control. Here are some of the active tools of 7Bit that help you with the responsible gaming tactics:

Toggle Feature: You can use the toggle to avoid promotions and bonuses. This can prevent you from adding them to your cart or purchasing them. You can easily avoid unwanted bonus items or discounts on 7Bit using this feature.

Spending Limit: This is an effective bankroll management strategy to set a pre-defined spending limit. This carefully managed approach can assist you in having a responsible spending limiting your spending in one go.

Time Limit: You can effectively manage your time within the platform using the appropriate timer. This can decide how long you would like to spend your valuable time on the platform.

Maximum Limit: You can cap your spending with a specific maximum limit. This can be a controlled and responsible gambling practice for gamers who are unable to control their spending practices.

Weekly & Daily Transfer: You can have control over the deposit amount you would like to spend on a weekly or daily basis. This can be a responsible gaming practice for beginner and professional players.

B) Tips for Responsible Gaming

If you are a gambler who is getting addicted to gambling, then you should use these tips to gamble responsibly:

Cooling off option: This option allows you to take a break up to six months. So that these addictive behaviors do not get worse and result in severe losses.

This option allows you to take a break up to six months. So that these addictive behaviors do not get worse and result in severe losses. Self-Exclusion: You can close access to your account for up to 12 months with this option.

You can close access to your account for up to 12 months with this option. Agents support: If the above two methods are not sufficient enough then you may seek support from our agents in blocking your account permanently.

C) Features

The 7Bit Casino platform provides more than 7000 games. It stands out as a leading casino platform that features a large collection of games across different categories. They provide instant win games, Bitcoin Blackjack and Poker, Bitcoin Jackpot slots, Baccarat, live casino games, etc.

2. Jackbit

Jackbit is a prominent crypto casino known for its incredible safety measures and gaming varieties.. It provides a top-notch gaming experience with more than 7000 games. It is licensed by the Curacao eGaming Commission and holds other necessary certifications. It also provides a sportsbook with monthly live events, monthly pre-match events, betting types, and sports types. They provide a massive library containing slots, table games, video poker, etc.

A) Responsible Gaming Measures

If you are a gambler who overdoes gambling activities at Jackbit, then you can choose its Responsible Gambling program. This provides gambling management tools to curb or control your emotions regarding gambling online. Some of these tools are:

Disable deposit option: This option is used to prevent users from depositing temporarily for up to a certain period.

This option is used to prevent users from depositing temporarily for up to a certain period. Limits: Limits are provided on your accounts, such as deposit limits, play-time limits.

Limits are provided on your accounts, such as deposit limits, play-time limits. Time-out option : These options allow users to take a break from gambling by blocking their Jackbit account.

: These options allow users to take a break from gambling by blocking their Jackbit account. Self-exclusion: This option permanently blocks your account and excludes you from online gambling.

B) Tips for Responsible Gaming

Jackbit Casino prioritizes responsible gambling by providing a comprehensive and dedicated page to this important aspect of online gambling. The page provides multiple tools to manage the gambling activities of players. Further assistance can be availed from the support team.

C) Features

Jackbit Casino enhances the betting experience by allowing you to settle bets before the end of an event. These features can be available on most bets across traditional sports, esports, and virtual sports. There is no limit imposed on bettors that allows them to place wagers of any amount as per their convenience. Jackbit Casino supports bettors in defining their strategies without limitations and enhancing the overall experience for its users.

3. Bitstarz

Bitstarz crypto casino accepts an extensive range of more than 500+ cryptocurrencies. It provides a diverse collection of casino games for both beginners and pro players. It supports fiat payment methods also. Its unique bonus offers and attractive tournaments allow Bitstarz to be at the top of the list of best casinos of the year.

A) Responsible Gaming Measures

Bitstarz Casino is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of the players. If users feel that they have signs of problems with their gambling habits, then they can opt to self-exclude themselves from the casino. To know more about this option and activation, contact the support team through support@ bitstarz.com.

B) Tips for Responsible Gambling

If you consider that gambling has become a problem, then you can utilize these tools. The are many options provided by casinos to ensure safe gambling. They are:

Set Limits: Set up payment limits a Bitstrz. Limits can be set up on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. It helps you to get control over your bankroll and spending. These limits can be of Deposit limits, Loss limits, Wagering limits, and session limits, etc.

Set up payment limits a Bitstrz. Limits can be set up on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. It helps you to get control over your bankroll and spending. These limits can be of Deposit limits, Loss limits, Wagering limits, and session limits, etc. Self-Exclusion: This option allows users to take breaks from gambling. Bitstarz allows users to block themselves from the account for a definite period. After setting this limit, you won’t be allowed to log in to the platform until the specified limit is reached. Users will get notified via email after the expiry period.

This option allows users to take breaks from gambling. Bitstarz allows users to block themselves from the account for a definite period. After setting this limit, you won’t be allowed to log in to the platform until the specified limit is reached. Users will get notified via email after the expiry period. Account Closure: Users can close their account permanently by contacting support@ bitstarz.com. The request must contain a brief explanation of why you want to leave Bitstarz. You can close your account forever, and you cannot open a new account later.

C) Features

Bitstarz is a crypto casino that provides a spectrum of diverse and engaging games. The major attraction of the platform is a vast collection of cryptocurrency support for deposits and withdrawals. The unique bonus and attractive tournaments, Bitstarz is one of the best casinos of the year.

4. Katsubet

Katsubet is a crypto casino established in 2020. It managed to attract players with its game collection, minimalistic design, and multiple payment options. It ensures safety through its Curacao license. It is a prominent casino platform, especially for high-roller players. Katsubet provides a range of options including classic slots, video slots, table games, and live dealer gams etc. Katsubet has thousands of options that can be accessed on both desktop and mobile devices. These games are supplied by the best developers, such as iSoftBet, Thunderkick, etc.

A) Responsible Gaming Measures

Katsubet Casino ensures responsible gambling along with a range of measures to ensure the security of the gaming environment. Fairness and transparency are promoted by the strict regulatory standards of Katsubet. SSL encryption technology is used to protect the personal and financial information of users.

B) Tips for Responsible Gaming

Katsubet provides multiple tools that support players in managing their gambling habits. These tools are:

Limits: Players are allowed to set deposit limits, loss limits, and session duration to manage gambling habits.

Players are allowed to set deposit limits, loss limits, and session duration to manage gambling habits. Self-Exclusion Option: This option allows users to take a break from gambling habits.

This option allows users to take a break from gambling habits. Customer Support: 24/7 customer support service assists players with enquiries related to gaming practices.

C) Features

Katsubet Casino offers multiple gaming options that cater to casual and advanced players. The vibrant and engaging theme adopted from Japanese culture and aesthetics gained popularity quickly. The website with sleek design, colorful graphics, and intuitive layout makes navigation of the website effortless. Support for multiple languages such as English, German, French, etc. They are provided to cater to the global audience. It provides a realistic gaming experience in the comfort of the user’s home.

5. Mirax Casino

Mirax is a Cryptocasino that is known for its fairness and credibility. Apart from multiple games offered by this platform, it has more than 50 different game providers. This platform supports a multi-currency system with multiple payment options. Mirax Casino distinguishes itself through its commitment to a secure and user-friendly casino. With its enticing welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions for its loyal players, its dedication to responsible gambling is a major aspect of its brand identity. It provides tools and resources to support players in managing their gaming habits.

A) Responsible Gaming Measures

Mirax platform believes that gambling should always remain an entertainment. It is important to consider gambling as entertainment rather than a source of income or as a means to address financial difficulties.

B) Tips for Responsible Gambling

If gambling starts affecting users’ financial situation or daily routine, then it is recommended to use personal limits, self-exclusion, or seek professional support from trusted sources.

Personal limits: Mirax casino allows you to set your limits and gamble responsibly. These limits include Deposit limits, Loss limits, Wager limits, and cooling-off.

Mirax casino allows you to set your limits and gamble responsibly. These limits include Deposit limits, Loss limits, Wager limits, and cooling-off. Self-Exclusion: If the users require a break from gambling, then they request self-exclusion by contacting the support team at suport@miraxcasinonz.com. The account will be blocked, and promotional communications will be suspended for the specific period. There are options like indefinite exclusion, then any remaining funds get returned based on withdrawal policies.

C) Features

Mirax has a heavy-duty library consisting of options such as Sweet Bonanza, Gonzo’s Quest, The Book of Dead, etc. It provides other classic game collections such as table games, baccarat, roulette, and live dealer options. The support of multiple payment options with quick and secure deposits without fees or additional charges.

Impacts of Gambling Addiction

Gambling addiction is a major disorder that has significant impacts on an individual’s life. Some of the major impacts include:

Financial Problems: Gambling addictions may lead to financial problems like debt, bankruptcy, and loss of property.

Gambling addictions may lead to financial problems like debt, bankruptcy, and loss of property. Issues in a Relationship: Gambling addictions may result in issues with the relationship with friends and family, as it reduces the importance of relationships.

Gambling addictions may result in issues with the relationship with friends and family, as it reduces the importance of relationships. Health Issues: Like any other addiction, individuals’ physical and mental health can be negatively impacted due to gambling addiction. Physical and mental problems such as stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders can result as a part of these addictions.

Like any other addiction, individuals’ physical and mental health can be negatively impacted due to gambling addiction. Physical and mental problems such as stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders can result as a part of these addictions. Social Issues: Gambling addiction has negative impacts on society. The gambling addiction that develops in a society may lead to an increased crime rate.

Final Verdict: Non-Addictive Online Casinos in New Zealand

Responsible gambling must aim to minimize the negative impact of gambling on individuals and society. Responsible gambling ensures that gambling is a safe and enjoyable form of entertainment. After evaluating multiple casinos, we identified these five casinos as non-addictive casinos in New Zealand. All these casinos are reputed names in New Zealand. Along with the responsible gambling measures, the crypto-focused experience and games, these casinos are the best options available in New Zealand.

Casinos in New Zealand thrive in the global arena by offering intriguing contrasts. These innovative casinos allow users to enjoy classic games while depositing, playing, and withdrawing securely in major cryptocurrencies. As the adoption of blockchain technology in New Zealand is increasing day by day, crypto casinos are also expected to evolve among users in New Zealand. The casinos discussed in this article already have awesome gambling features and products to meet the increasing demand. Always engage with licensed casinos to make sure that the funds and personal information are safe and ensure that users are engaging with a legal and regulated industry.

