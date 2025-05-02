Best Online Casinos Like Ladbrokes in New Zealand

Ladbrokes is a casino originally established in 1886, which now has a strong online presence in many countries, such as New Zealand. The casino features hundreds of online games. The games list is continuously updated with new games and governed by the latest technologies. What makes Ladbrokes a unique choice for New Zealand-based gamblers is their offer of sports betting and an online casino with a variety of games available. Ladbrokes is a trusted brand when it comes to online casinos, as they continue to provide reliable services to the players.

Ladbrokes stands out among its competitors as it provides all the necessary services that players look for in a casino. Users prefer an online casino that is trustworthy and provides reliable services. The security measures taken by the casino to secure players’ money, along with full-time customer support, are features that make it reliable. Moreover, online casinos like Ladbrokes and their competitors are licensed by competent authorities and offer several bonuses and promotional offers to attract new players and retain the existing ones.

Ladbrokes is a highly reputable casino known to meet the gambling needs of players in New Zealand. It has provided exceptional services right from its physical version, and people expect that level of service from it now. Ladbrokes is a licensed casino that complies with jurisdiction regulations. The Ladbrokes website is easy to use and simple. These are the qualities that players want in online casinos, and since Ladbrokes provides these features, it has become popular in New Zealand.

Top Online Casinos Like Ladbrokes in New Zealand (2025)

Ladbrokes has set the standard regarding online casino gaming in New Zealand, but other online casinos in New Zealand provide the same benefits as Ladbrokes and stay active in the competition loop. In this section, we will examine the features of the best online casinos in New Zealand, like Ladbrokes.

The casinos under discussion include 7Bit Casino, JACKBIT, BitStarz, KatsuBet, and MIRAX Casino. We will discuss the features of these casinos, such as average withdrawal time, supported payment methods, welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions, available games, and licensing and security credentials.

1. 7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino is a Curacao-licensed casino with license number 8048/JAZ2020-013. It provides incredible security to users and safeguards the privacy of the information provided by them. The average withdrawal time for transactions through the 7Bit casino is 10 minutes.

7Bit casino supports payment in both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Supported cryptocurrencies for 7Bit payment include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, and BNB. You can also use traditional payment methods such as Visa and MasterCard and pay in a variety of fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, CAD, AUD, and NZD.

You can avail yourself of several bonuses, such as welcome bonuses and other promotional programs. The welcome bonus of 325% bonus for up to 5.25 BTC and 250 Free Spins is divided across the first four deposits.

1st Deposit Offer: 100% bonus for up to 1.5 BTC and 100 Free Spins

2nd Deposit Offer: 75% bonus for up to 1.25 BTC and 100 Free Spins

3rd Deposit Offer: 50% bonus for up to 1.5 BTC.

4th Deposit Offer: 100% bonus for up to 1 BTC and 50 Free Spins

Other major promotional programs include no deposit bonus, Monday reload bonus, Wednesday free spins, etc.

7Bit casino is the storehouse of a variety of games. Here, you can play over 4000 games such as slot games, poker games, jackpots, live games, table games, and Bitcoin games.

2. JACKBIT

JACKBIT is another popular online casino in New Zealand. It is best suited for crypto users. The average withdrawal time for crypto-based transactions is 1 to 10 minutes. However, fiat currency transactions may take longer, i.e., 1 to 3 days. JACKBIT showcases slot games such as Book of Dead, Gates of Olympus, and Sweet Bonanza, jackpot games, scratch-to-win games such as Summer Scratch, Snow Scratcher, and Ocean Fortune, poker games such as Casino Hold’em, Three Card Poker, and Caribbean Stud, table games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, and live dealer games are offered by the JACKBIT casino.

Payments are made easy and fast with cryptocurrencies, while fiat currency transactions are comparatively slow. Cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, XRP, and USDC are accepted for payment.

JACKBIT also offers several bonuses and promotional offers right from the time you sign up for the platform. The welcome bonus gives you 100 free spins without any wagering requirements. There are JACKBIT tournaments that give you 1000 free spins daily and $10,000 weekly. You can also get free bonuses on social media if you join JACKBIT Socials. JACKBIT is a Curacao-licensed casino that focuses on providing a secure gaming environment to players.

3. BitStarz

BitStarz is an online casino like Ladbrokes that has been serving New Zealand for some time. It is a legitimate online casino that prioritizes players’ privacy and security above all other matters. BitStarz is a Curacao-licensed casino with license number 8048/JAZ.

BitStarz offers a welcome bonus package of $500 or 5 BTC and 180 free spins. Other bonuses and promotional programs include the Bonus Mania scheme, where you get 3 spins if you deposit $50+, Jackpotz Mania, where you can win a mega jackpot of $76,729, slot wars, where you can get rewarded from a prize pool of €5,000 & 5,000 Free Spins every week, and Table Wars games where you get to win from a prize pool of €10,000.

At the BitStarz casino, you can choose from a variety of games such as slots, table games, BitStarz originals, live casinos, Jackpots, and Bitcoin games. There are also other exciting and trending games, and games exclusive to the casino you access. The average withdrawal time for BitStarz is 1 hour. However, it depends on the payment method used; for instance, Bitcoin transactions are settled in 20 minutes. At the BitStarz casino, you can make payments with fiat currencies such as Euro, US Dollars, Japanese Yen, Polish Złoty, Russian Ruble, Norwegian Krone, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Tron, and Tether.

4. KatsuBet

KatsuBet is a licensed and secure casino that is live in New Zealand. The casino is operated by Dama N.V. under E-gaming license No. OGL/2023/174/0082 issued by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. The average withdrawal time of KatsuBet is 1 to 3 business days for fiat transactions, while for crypto transactions, you can withdraw money instantly or after a 1-hour waiting period.

At KatsuBet casino, you can play several games such as classic online slots, video slots, table games, live dealer games, and real money casinos. Payments in KatsuBet can be made using fiat and cryptocurrencies such as BTC, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, NZD, ETH, LTC, and the like.

As far as bonuses on KatsuBet are concerned, you can get a whopping welcome bonus of 325% up to 5 BTC and 200 Free Spins divided over the first four deposits.

1st deposit bonus of 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 FREE SPINS

2nd deposit bonus of 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FREE SPINS

3rd deposit bonus of 50% up to 1.25 BTC

4th deposit bonus of 100% up to 1BTC

There are several other bonuses, such as a welcome highroller bonus of 50%, exclusive BTC bonuses, a Monday reload bonus of 25%, and Wednesday free spins. Details about these bonuses and more are available on KatsuBet’s official website.

5. MIRAX Casino

MIRAX casino has many security measures and data encryption policies, such as SSL Encryption, to safeguard the sensitive data submitted by the players. It is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (license no OGL/2023/176/0095).

Mirax Casino accepts payments via credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Piastrix, EcoPayz, Neosurf), online banking, and crypto wallets. The average withdrawal time depends on the payment method used. While crypto wallets can power instant transactions, credit cards may take a few days to process transactions.

MIRAX Casino offers several games, including slot games, jackpot games, Blackjack and Baccarat card games, table games such as American Roulette, and video poker games. The bonuses and promotions on the MIRAX casino reward players. For instance, the welcome bonus consists of a 325% bonus on 5 BTC + 150 free spins divided over the first four deposits in the following manner.

1st deposit bonus: 100% bonus for up to 1.5 BTC + 100 Free Spins

2nd deposit bonus: 75% bonus for up to 1.25 BTC + 50 Free Spins

3rd deposit bonus: 50% bonus for up to 1.25 BTC

4th deposit bonus: 100% bonus for up to 1 BTC

Other bonus programs include BTC exclusive bonuses, Monday reloads, Wednesday free spins, and weekend bonuses where you get free spins on depositing the required amount of BTC.

Is Online Gambling Legal in New Zealand?

Gambling activities, whether online or otherwise, are governed by the Gambling Act 2003. Those gambling activities that do not follow these rules are prohibited. Online gambling with offshore casinos and overseas sites or apps is legal in New Zealand; however, these are not protected by law. Gamblers should do so at their own risk.

New Zealand has a statutory commission called the Gambling Commission to govern online casinos. It was established under the Gambling Act 2003. The commission has a wide range of functions, including issuing licenses for casinos and renewing licenses, specifying, verifying, and revoking casino license conditions, and settling disputes.

While online gambling is legal in New Zealand, you should take care to choose licensed and regulated offshore casinos. This is important to guard against all fraud regarding online gambling.

Game Selection: What to Expect at Ladbrokes Alternatives

All the Ladbrokes alternatives discussed in this article provide a wide variety of games you can choose from, such as pokies (slots), blackjack, roulette, live dealer games, and progressive jackpots. These games mostly provide a live casino experience and allow you to play using real money.

All the casinos we discussed here employ the provably fair technology to determine the gaming outcomes. That means you don’t have to worry about falling prey to any fraud or losing your money or the rewards due to you. The gaming outcomes are not predetermined or cannot be manipulated by any external force.

Some of these casinos provide access to exclusive games and unique features to their players. For instance, you can access several exclusive games on the BitStarz casino, such as timed exclusives, bespoke games, and in-house games. You should compare the games offered by each casino to know about the exclusive games on offer.

Bonuses and Promotions at Online Casinos Like Ladbrokes

What makes gambling through online casinos interesting is the bonuses and promotions on offer. These bonuses and promotions attract new faces to online gambling and retain the existing ones. Most of the online casinos, like Ladbrokes, have welcome bonuses that consist of free spins and bonuses up to a certain percentage of the amount deposited. Monday reload bonuses reload a certain percentage of the amount you have lost while gambling in the previous week.

Most casinos have a Wednesday free spin offer where you can get several free spins based on the amount you deposit. Further, you can access free spins on weekends. Some casinos offer you membership in an exclusive VIP club, based on which you will be rewarded. Some casinos like JACKBIT offer social media bonuses, too.

Most of the casinos have wagering requirements that you should fulfill to avail yourself of the bonuses. For example, some casinos have a 40x wagering limit, which means that you should wager your deposit amount multiplied by 40 before you can access the bonus.

Payment Methods Accepted at NZ Online Casinos Like Ladbrokes

The best online casinos in New Zealand, like Ladbrokes, offer convenient payment methods that benefit all types of users. In most casinos, you can make payments using either cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. You can visit the website of each casino to learn about the payment methods accepted. Most online casinos in New Zealand accept the services of payment service providers such as POLi, PayPal, Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, and Neteller. Bank transfers are another popular payment method.

Deposits and withdrawals can be done directly from the websites of these casinos, with each casino having unique procedures. You can learn about these by visiting the official website of the respective casino. The withdrawal time varies with each casino and the payment method you use. For instance, crypto transactions are faster, with the average withdrawal settlement time ranging from instant to one hour, whereas fiat currency transactions may take a few hours to a few business days.

An important thing to note is that some of these payment services are meant only for deposits, or there can be certain limits for withdrawals for certain payment methods. You should research such matters and choose the payment method that best suits your requirements.

Safety and Security: Playing Responsibly at Ladbrokes Alternatives

Safety and security are of prime importance in casino gaming in New Zealand, as you are involving real money in your interactions with online casinos. To save your money and reputation online, make sure to choose a casino that is licensed and that has strong data encryption tools operational. Make sure that the casino is certified for employing fair play practices, and it uses tools to promote responsible gambling, such as tools for monitoring the time and money you spend, self-exclusion tools, and other tools that help in safe and responsible gambling.

Online casinos in New Zealand have age restrictions, with most casinos admitting only those aged 20 years or above. This practice ensures that only adults who are aware of the need for responsible gambling get involved. The self-exclusion tools allow you to move out of gambling on your own will when you start to fall into problem gambling.

It is your responsibility as a gambler to ensure that you choose the best gambling platforms. Check and ensure that the casino is licensed, and read the user reviews before joining any casino. In that way, you can be assured of the resolve of the casino in providing a safe and secure environment for you.

Conclusion

Now that you know the best online casinos like Ladbrokes in New Zealand, you can start gambling. Compare and contrast the features and benefits of each of these casinos and select the one that best suits your needs. Online casinos are a great opportunity for entertainment and earning. However, these can become addictive at times. So it is your responsibility to keep away from problem gambling.

FAQs