For players bored with table games, game of craps can be an ideal alternative at online casinos. Betting on the outcome of roll of a pair of dice, craps adds fun and excitement to your gambling adventure. With the increasing demand for skill-based games, many casinos added craps to their game list, allowing players to play craps online for real money.

With many online real-money casinos available, choosing the right one—the one with competitive bonus features, a wide collection of games, extensive payment methods, and reputable licensing—can have a strong impact on your gaming.

Following long hours of research, evaluating the different aspects of casino websites, we have come up with the best online crap casinos in New Zealand. Play your next crap game at our recommended sites to avail of unlimited benefits.

Top 5 Casinos to Play Craps Online for Real Money in NZ

Since gambling for real money is illegal in New Zealand, players have to depend on offshore sites, which sometimes turn out to be scams. But don’t worry, evaluating many online casinos that deliver craps to New Zealand players, we have listed the top 5 casinos you can play for real money in New Zealand securely and safely.

1. 7Bit

Among many online real money New Zealand casinos reviewed, 7Bit Casino tops the list with its attractive game collection, including classical slots, table games, and live dealers. The impressive bonus feature and exciting promotional offers give players an impeccable opportunity to win at their favorite games.

Trusted under the Curacao eGaming License with an SSL encryption technology, this casino guarantees players a safe and secure gambling environment. Supporting both crypto and traditional transactions, 7Bit offers an instant withdrawal on most payment options, eliminating the long waiting hurdles.

A) Welcome Bonus and Other Promotions

Welcome bonus worth 325% + 250 free spins on the first four deposits.

First Deposit : 100% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins

: 100% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins Second Deposit : 75% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins

: 75% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins Third Deposit : 50% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC

: 50% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC Fourth Deposit: 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins

Other promotions include,

Monday Reload Bonus: 25% match bonus up to $1,000 + 50 free spins

25% match bonus up to $1,000 + 50 free spins Wednesday Bonus: Grab up to 100 free spins on Wednesdays

Grab up to 100 free spins on Wednesdays Pre-release Offer: Avail of 35 free spins on specific slots

Avail of 35 free spins on specific slots Weekly Cashback: Up to 20% cashback every week

Up to 20% cashback every week Telegram Offer: 111 free spins on Fridays and 66 free spins on Sundays

111 free spins on Fridays and 66 free spins on Sundays Weekend Offer: 99 free spins to make your weekend joyful

99 free spins to make your weekend joyful Spring Elite Offer: Enjoy 100 free spins

B) Game Library

Slots

Table games, including blackjack, roulette, and poker

Live dealer games

Provably fair games

C) Payment Methods

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum

Traditional payment methods like Skrill, Neteller, Visa, MasterCard, and wire transfers

2. Jackbit

With the exciting game library and the generous bonus features including a 30% rakeback, Jackbit has risen to our list of top real money onlie craps casinos in New Zealand. From traditional slots to live dealers and instant win games, players are offered around 7,000+ games to try.

The Curacao gaming license and technologies like SSL encryption and the RNG algorithm assure players a gambling environment where they can play their favorite games without worrying about security. Though transactions like crypto are instant, players have to wait around 1 to 3 days for payments like bank transfers to complete.

A) Welcome Bonus and Other Promotions

Casino bonus: 100% wager-free spins on first deposit

100% wager-free spins on first deposit Sportsbook bonus: 100% bonus up to $100

Other promotions at Jackbit are,

NBA Playoff Cashbacks: for a cashback of up to 10%

for a cashback of up to 10% Bet Insurance: Offers 10% cashback

Offers 10% cashback Drop and Win: Grab a prize pool worth 2 million EUR

Grab a prize pool worth 2 million EUR Tournaments: Participate in Jackbit tournaments to earn 1000 free spins daily and $10,000 weekly

B) Game Library

Slots

Table games such as blackjack, roulette, and poker

Live dealer variants

Instant win and Lottery games

Sportsbook

C) Payment Methods

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies

Fiat transactions like Neteller, Skrill, Visa, MasterCard, bank transfer, etc

3. BitStarz

With a long years of experience in the online gambling industry, BitStarz has become one of the favorite casinos of New Zealand players, where they can play a wide range of games including their favorite craps game. Whether you want to spin the wheels of a slot or shuffle the cards at poker, BitStarz offers you many popular variants.

Known to be a crypto-friendly platform, BitStarz supports cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum along with traditional payment options. The Curacao gaming license ensures security, while SSL encryption prevents data breaches, allowing players to gamble confidently.

A) Welcome Bonus and Other Promotions

Welcome bonus for new players on the first four deposits.

First Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins Second Deposit: 50% up to 1 BTC

50% up to 1 BTC Third Deposit: 50% up to 2 BTC

50% up to 2 BTC Fourth Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC

Promotional offers at BitStarz are amazing,

Slot Wars: Grab a prize pool worth €5,000 + 5000 free spins

Grab a prize pool worth €5,000 + 5000 free spins Table Wars: Offers a €10,000 prize pool

Offers a €10,000 prize pool Level Up Adventure: Level up bonus worth $70,000

Level up bonus worth $70,000 Monday Reload Bonus: Get 50% up to $300 to have a great start to your week

Get 50% up to $300 to have a great start to your week Wednesday Free Spins: Get up to 200 free spins to increase your winning chances at slots

B) Game Library

Slot Machines

Table games like roulette, blackjack, and poker

Instant win games

Live dealers

17 BitStarz originals

C) Payment Methods

Popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin

Traditional payment options like e-wallets, credit/ debit cards, and bank transfers

4. KatsuBet

It doesn’t matter whether you are a professional gambler or a novice player, when you are at KatsuBet, you will be delivered the best games catering to your taste. With a great collection of games, including popular slots, this casino’s user-friendly interface allows players to easily switch from one game to another.

The regular audits and RNG algorithm are an add-on to the Cuaracao eGaming Control Board License, offering players a tamper-proof gambling environment. Supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, Katsubet provides players with instant withdrawals on most transactions, but bank transfers take up to 1 to 3 days.

A) Welcome Bonus and Other Promotions

Massive welcome bonus distributed across the first four deposits.

First Deposit: 100% up to $400 + 125 free spins

100% up to $400 + 125 free spins Second Deposit: 75% up to $600 + 125 free spins

75% up to $600 + 125 free spins Third Deposit: 50% up to $1000 + 125 free spins

50% up to $1000 + 125 free spins Fourth Deposit: 100% up to $4000 + 125 free spins

Promotional offers at KatsuBet keep players on their toes,

BTC Exclusives: Deposit 0.00042 BTC to avail of 75 free spins for Elvis Frog in Vegas

Deposit 0.00042 BTC to avail of 75 free spins for Elvis Frog in Vegas New Game Bonus: Get up to 45 free spins on your favorite Bacon’s Bank by making a deposit of $100.

Get up to 45 free spins on your favorite Bacon’s Bank by making a deposit of $100. Monday Reload Bonus: Grab up to $1000 + 50 free spins on depositing $100

Grab up to $1000 + 50 free spins on depositing $100 Wednesday Free Spins: Get up to 100 free spins to level up your Wednesdays

Get up to 100 free spins to level up your Wednesdays Thursday Loot Box: Get 100 free spins on depositing $50

B) Game Library

Popular slots like Elvis Frog Trueways

Table games, including roulette, blackjack, and poker

Instant win games

Live dealers

Scratch Cards

Progressive jackpots

C) Payment Methods

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and others

Traditional payment options consist of e-wallets, credit/ debit cards, and bank transfers

5. Mirax Casino

With alluring bonus offers and an extensive game library, Mirax Casino attracts New Zealand players. The intuitive interface and the immersive environment give players a feel of real-time gambling at Mirax. Boasting a Curacao license with SSL encryption, this casino assures players that their funds are safe.

Cryptocurrency transactions are carried out instantly, while it takes 1 to 3 business days for traditional transactions like bank transfers to complete, however, the overall gameplay is not affected by the delay in processing.

A) Welcome Bonus and Other Promotions

The welcome bonus of Mirax casino is distributed across the first four deposits.

First Deposit: 100% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins

100% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins Second Deposit: 75% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC + 50 free spins

75% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC + 50 free spins Third Deposit: 50% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC

50% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC Fourth Deposit: 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC

You can see amazing promotional offers at Mirax,

Bitcoin Exclusive Bonus: Earn up to 75 free spins on depositing 0.00042 BTC

Earn up to 75 free spins on depositing 0.00042 BTC New Game Bonus: Get up to 50 free spins on depositing C$50

Get up to 50 free spins on depositing C$50 Monday Reload Bonus: Get up to 0.006 BTC + 50 free spins to boost your Mondays

Get up to 0.006 BTC + 50 free spins to boost your Mondays Wednesday Reload Bonus: Deposit C$150 to get 100 free spins on your favorite Fruit Monaco slot

Deposit C$150 to get 100 free spins on your favorite Fruit Monaco slot Thursday Loot Box: Grab up to 100 free spins on exclusive slots

Grab up to 100 free spins on exclusive slots High Roller Cashback: Get 20% cashback on depositing C$4000

B) Game Library

Slot Machines

Table games like roulette, blackjack, and poker

Instant win games

Live dealer variants of baccarat, blackjack, and roulette

C) Payment Methods

Crypto payments include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other prominent ones

Traditional payment options like Skrill, Neteller, Visa, MasterCard, and bank transfers are supported

What is Craps and How Does it Work Online?

Craps is a dice game in which players make a bet on the outcome of two dice, either against the bank or against other players. Unlike many casino games that are purely luck-based, craps requires skill and strategy, making it appealing to New Zealand players who prefer games of skill over games of luck.

The game’s layout and design make it overwhelming for players; however, on understanding the fundamental rules, this game can be as easy as any other casino game.

The goal of the game is to roll a number with the two dice and roll the same number before a number 7 is landed. The craps table is divided into different sections based on this, players can make different bets, each offering different payouts. The shooter throws the dice, and a bet is made before the throw.

Game of craps is available in both RNG and live dealer options. RNG craps offer unbiased and transparent gameplay while live dealer variants deliver a real-time craps experience similar to a brick and mortar casino where players can throw dice and interact with live dealers.

Online casinos offer craps for real money and demo. The demo craps allows players to understand the basic rules and gameplay through practice without requirement of money, reducing the complexities while playing real-money craps.

How to Play Craps Online for Real Money in NZ

Craps is one of the most complex games at online casinos, with intimidating rules and varying betting options, players find it difficult to play. Below are the step-by-step instruction for playing craps online for real money in New Zealand.

Step 1: Sign up for a Reputable and Licensed Online Casino

Playing craps for real money at a licensed online casino reduces the risk of gambling, ensuring players a fun-filled game experience. Choosing casinos from our top list guarantees you safe and secure gambling.

Step 2: Create an Account

Register for the casino by filling out the information, including your email address and preferred currency. For verification, you will receive an email from the casino. Verify the email and complete the profile information, and your account will be created.

Step 3: Make an Initial Deposit

To play craps online for real money, players must make an initial deposit. The minimum deposit limit varies from casino to casino. Players can claim the bonuses by making a specific deposit and utilizing them in their crap play.

Step 4: Choose a Craps Game

Different variants of Craps are available at New Zealand online casinos, players can choose the one according to their preferences and begin the gameplay.

Step 5: Place a Bet

Craps table is divided into many sections and players can make different bets on them. Different bet types come with different house edges and winning chances.

Step 6: Throw the Dice

After placing bets, players throw the two dice and wait for them to land as per their predictions.

Step 7: Withdraw Winnings

Players win the game if their predicted outcome matches the result and withdraw their winnings.

To have a best experience at real money craps, players have to choose a casino with a reputable license, it ensures security to players and promote safe gambling. Also, choosing a platform that supports craps both desktop and mobiles allow players to play on the go, even enhancing the gambling experience. Playing responsibly at the craps table is essential for the long-term profits from the game. Follow your bankroll and never wager an amount you can’t afford to lose.

Bonuses and Promotions for Craps Players

Online real money casinos offer different bonuses and promotions to attract players to their platform. From attractive welcome packages to cashbacks and VIP offerings, there are many types of bonuses you can claim at New Zealand online casinos. Below are some prominent ones.

Welcome Bonuses: These are the bonuses offered to new registrants of the casino. Welcome bonuses include deposit bonuses and free spins, which can be claimed by players upon making the initial deposit. These bonuses can be used in eligible games to increase the winning chances, a great advantage for new players. KatsuBet casino offers an exciting welcome package up to 5 BTC and 250 free spins for players on their first four deposits.

These are the bonuses offered to new registrants of the casino. Welcome bonuses include deposit bonuses and free spins, which can be claimed by players upon making the initial deposit. These bonuses can be used in eligible games to increase the winning chances, a great advantage for new players. KatsuBet casino offers an exciting welcome package up to 5 BTC and 250 free spins for players on their first four deposits. Reload Bonuses: These bonuses are offered by casinos for their active players, mostly in the form of deposit matches, distributed daily, weekly, or monthly basis. You will get a certain percentage of your deposit as a bonus, for example, a 50% deposit match bonus up to $600. Like any other bonuses, reload bonuses come with a strict wagering requirement.

These bonuses are offered by casinos for their active players, mostly in the form of deposit matches, distributed daily, weekly, or monthly basis. You will get a certain percentage of your deposit as a bonus, for example, a 50% deposit match bonus up to $600. Like any other bonuses, reload bonuses come with a strict wagering requirement. Free Spins: Free spins are a type of bonus that can be utilized by players on different slots available at online casinos. It is one of the common bonus types available at New Zealand real money casinos. Casinos like 7Bit offer up to 250 free spins to their new players.

Free spins are a type of bonus that can be utilized by players on different slots available at online casinos. It is one of the common bonus types available at New Zealand real money casinos. Casinos like 7Bit offer up to 250 free spins to their new players. Cashback Bonuses: These are bonuses in which players are returned a portion of their deposits on a game loss within a time frame. Jackbit, one of the popular New Zealand real-money crap casino, offers a 30% rakeback for its loyal players. Not all casinos offer cashback bonuses, as it reduces their overall profits.

These are bonuses in which players are returned a portion of their deposits on a game loss within a time frame. Jackbit, one of the popular New Zealand real-money crap casino, offers a 30% rakeback for its loyal players. Not all casinos offer cashback bonuses, as it reduces their overall profits. VIP Rewards: Giving value to their loyal players, online casinos offer exclusive bounties and bonuses, known as VIP rewards. A high roller may not be interested in a 30% deposit bonus, but would be attracted to exclusive jackpots and tournaments, this is what a VIP reward caters to. Casinos like BitStarz offer faster payouts and exclusive rewards for their loyal players through their VIP reward system, VIP Starz Club.

Some Key Bonus Terms you Should be Familiar With

Wagering Requirements: Conditions indicating how many times a player has to bet their bonus funds before cashing out the winnings from bonuses. Most casinos come with strict wagering requirements, making it important for players to read those conditions before availing of the bonuses.

Conditions indicating how many times a player has to bet their bonus funds before cashing out the winnings from bonuses. Most casinos come with strict wagering requirements, making it important for players to read those conditions before availing of the bonuses. Eligible Games: You can’t play all the games using the bonus offers. The games that can be played with the bonuses are known as eligible games. The bonus terms and conditions clearly mention the eligible games you can play with that bonus.

You can’t play all the games using the bonus offers. The games that can be played with the bonuses are known as eligible games. The bonus terms and conditions clearly mention the eligible games you can play with that bonus. Max Bets: It is the maximum bet a player can make at online casinos. Different casinos have different wagering limits, which prevent players from betting an unlimited amount.

It is the maximum bet a player can make at online casinos. Different casinos have different wagering limits, which prevent players from betting an unlimited amount. Withdrawal Limits: You can’t cash out your winnings anytime at online casinos. All casinos have a specific withdrawal limit, and only after completing it can players withdraw their winning amounts.

Craps Game Variants Available Online

There are different types of craps variants available at online casinos, offering players an opportunity to choose one that suits their tastes. The craps variants different in their layouts, and payouts offered. Below are some popular craps variants you can try at online real money casinos.

Standard Craps: Standard craps, also known as Bank craps is one of the most common craps variants found at online casinos. The unique table and special layout make it unique from other variants. Bets are placed using chips or cash on different sections of the table. All bets are made against the house and are placed before the dice are rolled.

Standard craps, also known as Bank craps is one of the most common craps variants found at online casinos. The unique table and special layout make it unique from other variants. Bets are placed using chips or cash on different sections of the table. All bets are made against the house and are placed before the dice are rolled. Crapeless Craps: It is a simplified version of craps played at online casinos. Unlike standard craps, any roll except a 7 establishes a point, which means players either wins with a roll of seven or establishes a point. This variant offers a lower house edge, increasing the odds of winning.

It is a simplified version of craps played at online casinos. Unlike standard craps, any roll except a 7 establishes a point, which means players either wins with a roll of seven or establishes a point. This variant offers a lower house edge, increasing the odds of winning. High Point Craps: This variant is highly different from the standard craps. A roll of 2 or 3 on the first throw isn’t considered, and the dice are returned to the shooter again for another throw. Players win if an 11 or 12 is landed and establishes a point on any other numbers rolled. In that case, players have to roll a total higher than the point for winning.

This variant is highly different from the standard craps. A roll of 2 or 3 on the first throw isn’t considered, and the dice are returned to the shooter again for another throw. Players win if an 11 or 12 is landed and establishes a point on any other numbers rolled. In that case, players have to roll a total higher than the point for winning. Simplified Craps: Players win if 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, or 12 and losses when 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9 are rolled. Though the rules are simple, the high house edge, 2.8%, makes it a low-preferred game at online casinos.

Players win if 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, or 12 and losses when 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9 are rolled. Though the rules are simple, the high house edge, 2.8%, makes it a low-preferred game at online casinos. Die Rich Craps: Unlike other crap variants, where two dice are rolled, the Die Rich Craps only involves one dice. A 6 on the come-out roll offers a win, while a roll of 1 contributes to an instant loss. Any numbers other than 1 and 6 will establish a point, and players have to hit the number again before rolling a 1 within the next three rolls.

Unlike other crap variants, where two dice are rolled, the Die Rich Craps only involves one dice. A 6 on the come-out roll offers a win, while a roll of 1 contributes to an instant loss. Any numbers other than 1 and 6 will establish a point, and players have to hit the number again before rolling a 1 within the next three rolls. New York Craps: The design and layout of New York Craps is different from the standard variant and lacks space for come, don’t come, and place bets. Instead of these bets, players bet on box numbers, ie, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, or 10. Though true odds are rewarded to players, a 5% commission is taken by the casino, increasing the house edge to 5%.

How to Win at Craps: Tips, Strategies, and House Edge

Craps is skill dominated game and applying strategies and tips can definitely contribute to your increased winning probability. From choosing the proper bet types to selecting the variants based on house edge, there are many strategies players use at craps table for higher odds. Below are some most common strategies that be deployed in your next crap game for a guarnteed win.

Tip 1: Select a Favorable Bet Type

Online craps allows players to make different bets, and each bets determines your payouts. Choose a bet type that aligns with your budget. Here we list the different types of bets players can make in the game of craps.

Pass Line Bet: A bet made on the first throw of the two dice. Players win on a roll of 7 or 11 and lose if 2, 3, or 12 is rolled. Any other number establishes a point, whcih must be rolled again before a roll of 7 to win the craps game.

A bet made on the first throw of the two dice. Players win on a roll of 7 or 11 and lose if 2, 3, or 12 is rolled. Any other number establishes a point, whcih must be rolled again before a roll of 7 to win the craps game. Don’t Pass Line Bet: A bet on the first roll, where a throw of 2 or 3 is considered a win, while a 7 or 11 is nothing but a loss. All other numbers are points. Once the point is established, a roll of ‘point’ will lose your game while a throw of 7 lets you win.

A bet on the first roll, where a throw of 2 or 3 is considered a win, while a 7 or 11 is nothing but a loss. All other numbers are points. Once the point is established, a roll of ‘point’ will lose your game while a throw of 7 lets you win. Come Bets: Made anytime after the first throw when a point is already made. A 7 or 11 is a win, and 2, 3, or 12 is a loss. All other points are ‘come points’, which must be repeated before a roll of 7 for a win.

Made anytime after the first throw when a point is already made. A 7 or 11 is a win, and 2, 3, or 12 is a loss. All other points are ‘come points’, which must be repeated before a roll of 7 for a win. Don’t Come Bets: It is just the opposite of come bets; you win on a roll of 2 or 3 and lose on a 7 or 11 throw. A repeat of a come point is a loss, while a 7 after a come point is a win.

It is just the opposite of come bets; you win on a roll of 2 or 3 and lose on a 7 or 11 throw. A repeat of a come point is a loss, while a 7 after a come point is a win. Place Bets: Made on numbers 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 10, after a point is established. A roll of any of these numbers before a 7 gives you a win.

Made on numbers 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 10, after a point is established. A roll of any of these numbers before a 7 gives you a win. Field Bets: You win on a roll of 12 and lose on a roll of 5, 6, or 8.

You win on a roll of 12 and lose on a roll of 5, 6, or 8. Proposition Bets: Betting on Any Craps (2, 3, or 12), Aces (2) or Twelve (12), Ace-Deuce (3) or Eleven (11), or Seven (7) predicting it will come on the next roll.

Tip 2: Choose Craps Variants with Fairably Low House Edge

The house edge determines the probability of your casino winnings. Different craps variants comes with different house edge and choosing a low house edge crap game increases your payoust and odds.

Crap Variant House Edge Banker Craps 1.40% Crapeless Craps 1.41% to 5.38% High Point Craps 2.35% Simplified Craps 2.8% Die Rich Craps 2% to 5% New York Craps 1.4% to 5%

Tip 3: Make use of Strategies Like The Iron Cross System

Utilizing different betting strategies enhaces your winning chances at craps game. The Iron Cross System is one of the most used craps strategies and let’s take a look at how it works.

This is a straightforward betting strategy, and players get evenly paid for every number rolled other than 7. Players bet on the field and place bets, which comprises all the numbers except 7 to win.

Tip 4: Avoid High-Risk Bets like Any Crap Bet

Bets like Any Crap, Hard Four, and Hard Ten are considered high-risk bets as it comes up with a higher house edge of 11.1%. A higher house edge bet favors the casino and reduces your winning chance. It is always ideal to choose a crap bet with fair house edge, so that you can increase your probability of winning at craps.

Tip 5: Follow a Proper Bankroll

As the proverb slow and steady wins the race, players have to follow a straight and continued approach to online gambling for long-term success. A proper bankroll management allows players to have control over their gambling activity, preventing chances from uncontrolled gambling. Always set a budget for your gambling needs and never go beyond the set limit.

Safe and Fast Banking Options for NZ Players

Online casinos offering craps games to New Zealand players are operated under a secure license, guaranteeing players that their personal and financial information inlcudong trnasactions are protected. These casinos support different payment methods that are legitimate and secure.

Since online casinos are platforms prone to exploitation, a safe and secure payment method protects players’ funds from laundering and other vulnerabilities. A safe and fast payment system offers an uninterrupted gameplay, enhancing the game experience to the next level.

Popular deposit and withdrawal options at online real money casinos in New Zealand include,

Type of payment Popular Options Processing Time Cryptocurrency BTC, LTC, ETH, DOGE, etc Instant E-wallets Skrill, Neteller Instant to 24 hours Credit/ debit cards Visa, MasterCard, etc 1 to 3 business days Bank Transfers Interac 3 to 5 business days

Bottom Line

Online casinos have paved the way for a major evolution in gambling. From gambling at casinos to trying their luck, to gambling for exhibiting their skills, the gambling industry has undergone a drastic transformation over the past few years. For players seeking a skill-based gameplay, craps is on of the best choice, where players are required to apply different strategies to ace their game.

Play real money online craps at the New Zealand top casinos, to have an unweavery and uncompromising gambling experience you could ever have. Select craps variants with low house edge and make bets offering higher odds to take a large sum of money home.

