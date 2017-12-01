Do you love your kitchen?

There is no reason why you shouldn’t, according to the expert team at The Sellers Room.

If you are thinking that your kitchen or bathroom needs a little love, your wardrobe needs attention or you want a new bespoke entertainment unit, then head to The Sellers Room’s leading-edge showroom at Stoke for inspiration and design ideas.

Myles and Margarette Sellers and their friendly and knowledgeable team can help you plan and complete your project whether it’s a renovation or a new build.

They offer a full service from consult and design through to manufacture and installation of kitchens, bathrooms, laundries and even storage spaces for areas such as bedrooms and garages.

With a huge choice of products such as bench tops and different finishes for cabinetry available on the market today the choice can be bewildering.

At The Sellers Room only high quality, low maintenance products with good warranties are installed, making the choice so much easier.

“We don’t believe in complicating the issue by offering everything on the market –the products we have are hand-picked for their quality, value and colour range,” says Margarette.

“We stock the products that give the best deal for the client and have the backup support and warranty for both clients and us,” says Margarette.

“We offer reputable brands such as Blum, Caesarstone, Corian and of course have our own lacquer finish all completed on site for that perfect finish.”

Their philosophy is simple–as much as they love their clients, they don’t want to be returning time after time to repair products.

“We don’t want to put in a product that is not up to standard and have to go back and fix it–we prefer to use the products we know are reliable and do it once and do it right,” says Margarette.

“We’ve been around long enough to have chosen products knowing how good they are. We don’t compromise on quality.”

If you are lacking inspiration or have no idea where to start, the fully interactive showroom at The Sellers Room is the best place to start.

One of the most up-to-date and comprehensive in the Top of the South it offers a select range of products, inspired design and leading-edge technology.

Myles, Margarette and the team are on hand to guide you through what can be difficult decision making.

“We encourage people to come in and have a look and meet the people who are making their kitchen,” says Margarette. “We work closely with our clients.”

They have years of experience and for them quality is crucial, so they only offer and deal with top-of-the-range products and they keep that range reasonably small.

Being local means The Sellers Room team is always available. Likewise, clients are always welcome to drop in to the factory and see how their new kitchen/laundry, wardrobe or entertainment unit is progressing.

They operate between Nelson and Christchurch and all the work, including their unique lacquering system, is done at their showroom in Stoke.