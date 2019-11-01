For many of us, investing can be daunting; where to start, what to do, what level of risk do you want to take?

In today’s economy, with low interest rates and taxes and inflation eating into your nest egg, putting your hard-earned savings in a bank may not be the best plan. And with the changes in the housing market, the once traditional fallback of buying a rental property now carries more risk, and is not as easy as it once was.

If you are thinking about investing, a good starting point is to talk to an expert and get financial advice.

Investing across the Top of the South

Craigs Investment Partners Nelson branch is open for business, and the experienced team is looking forward to helping local clients achieve their financial goals.

“I’m passionate about helping clients achieve their financial goals and grow their wealth,” begins Tanya McMurtrie, investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners. “I believe that where a client’s financial future is concerned, preparation and understanding are everything.”

Tanya McMurtrie and Jason Craig, investment advisers, joined the Craigs team earlier this year, and opened the branch doors in September. The Nelson branch is the 19th in the Craigs network throughout New Zealand, and complements the well-established Blenheim branch with investment advisers Felix Vavasour and Kent Winstanley.

Frank Aldridge, managing director at Craigs explains; “The Nelson branch completes our footprint across New Zealand. We opened our Blenheim branch in 2006 and had been waiting for the opportune time to extend our investment services into the Nelson area.”

From small beginnings

Craigs was founded in Whakatane 35 years ago by Neil Craig, the current chairman, and today is one of the largest investment advisory firms in the country with $19 billion* of client funds under management.

Craigs has grown not only in size, but has also expanded its products and services offering a full range of investment services, from managed portfolios, broking, KiwiSaver and savings solutions, superannuation and Australian and UK pension transfers. Services can be tailored to the specific needs and goals of clients.

Local knowledge and expertise

Nelson-born and raised, Tanya and Jason have 30 years’ combined experience as investment advisers. Tanya and Jason spend time getting to know their clients, enabling them to tailor an investment portfolio to personal needs and preferences. “Craigs is all about client service and partnering with clients for the long term to build personalised investment portfolios,” says Jason.

A sense of community

Craigs has two national sponsorship partnerships with Community Foundations of New Zealand and Hospice New Zealand. Craigs places great value on corporate responsibility and is also committed to supporting its local communities. Jason is implementing the ‘Craigs Nelson Marlborough Rescue Chopper 50k-a-day Challenge’, encouraging Craigs’ staff to run, walk or cycle either as individuals or teams and obtain sponsorship to raise money for the Nelson Marlborough rescue helicopter, and Tanya has been a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nelson Tasman for 10 years. Both Tanya and Jason are actively involved in the local community in their personal interests, Jason, a former New Zealand track cyclist, is still heavily involved in the local Nelson cycling scene, and Tanya, a keen runner, is currently in the middle of completing a personal challenge of finishing marathons in seven continents.

Investing is for everyone

Craigs firmly believes that investing is for all New Zealanders and the team will help you plan towards building a secure financial future so that you can enjoy your life. As Jason says; “You only live once. You’ve got to make the most of it.”

The Nelson and Blenheim teams welcome new clients for a complimentary, no-obligation discussion. Whether prospective clients are new or experienced investors, all are met with warmth and enthusiasm by a professional and experienced team on hand to help.

*As at September 2019.

Contact