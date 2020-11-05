151 Hardy St, Nelson

www.kismet.co.nz

AWARDS:

2020 – Best Cocktail Experience Nelson Tasman

A late night cocktail and whisky bar in the heart of Nelson, Kismet boasts what is arguably Nelson’s largest whisky/whiskey selection and carefully crafts cocktails in a slick cosmopolitan environment with deep-cushioned leather sofas and subdued lighting.

A sister bar to Nelson’s premium gin bar/restaurant Mama Cod, and also co-owned by Nick and Kymberly Widley, Kismet specialises in all things aged in barrels, in an atmosphere where patrons can enjoy fate, friendship and masterful drinks. A dram of whisky can be had from anywhere from $9 to $180 top shelf, or the mixologists can whip up a spectacular cocktail from an extensive list.

Additionally Kismet always has a couple of dozen gins on rotation, ensuring that there is something new and exciting there every week.