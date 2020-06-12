MARINATE SALMON LOIN

Cut salmon into 40g pieces. Marinate for 30mins in:

8g sea salt

10g brown sugar

4 juniper berries

Zest from 1 lemon

Wash off marinade.

Vac-pac with 5g olive oil and 5g fennel.

Place in water bath at 52°C for 10mins.

BEETROOT EMULSION

100ml beetroot juice

40ml white wine vinegar

Reduce by half.

Place in liquidator and slowly add 1 egg yolk and 100ml olive oil.