Cardio Shield is a research-backed dietary supplement meant to protect your blood vessels from pressure and bursting out. As the supplement is growing huge popularity online, many Cardio Shield reviews (NZ) are popping up online.

Many of these reviews present the product from various angles and this might cause a bit of confusion for you to understand what it is. That is why I have come up with this authentic Cardio Shield review (NZ) which is based on valid research done through trusted medical forums and information shared from the official website.

According to the official website, Cardio Shield capsules claim to have benefits in improving the nitric oxide levels in your blood and thereby smoothening the blood flow. In this review, I will be presenting you aspects regarding the supplement overview, ingredients, benefits, dosage suggestions, longevity, side effects, customer testimonials, final verdict, etc. Read on to know more about Cardio Shield capsules!

Supplement Name Cardio Shield Formulated To Eliminate the major cause of high blood pressure Core Ingredients Hawthorn Leaf Hibiscus Flower Olive Leaf Extract Green Tea Extract Garlic Juniper Berries Type Capsules Total Quantity 60 capsules Recommended Dosage Take 2 capsules per day Age Limit 18 and above Intended For Both men and women Results Expected In 2 to 3 months Adverse effects No major adverse effects reported Price NZD 59/bottle Money-back guarantee 180 days Availability Official Website (Only) Official Website Click Here

Why do you need a Cardio Shield supplement?

Cardio Shield is a natural dietary supplement that can eliminate the major cause of high blood pressure. As per recent research, the crucial factor that creates a higher level of blood pressure is Superoxide Anion, colloquially known as the Rogue Blood Pressure Molecule. Each Cardio Shield bottle is prepared with meticulous effort and contains 60 capsules.

The production of the supplement is followed by the highest standards of GMP. So that you don’t need to worry about any of its side effects. When you consistently take the supplement, your nitric oxide levels increase.

This will enhance your blood circulation and thereby support you to have healthy blood pressure. Apart from all this, you will be provided a 100% risk-free guarantee along with each purchase of the Cardio Shield supplement. Considering all these points, you need to purchase a Cardio Shield blood pressure support pill.

Leading causes of High blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition where your blood circulation gets into a resistance mode and finally, it starts to impact your blood vessels. The normal blood pressure of an individual is calculated between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg. If the blood pressure goes above this level, you are said to be at risk of having high blood pressure.

There are certain risk factors and causes that can result in high blood pressure conditions. Below is the list of such factors:

Obesity and overweight

Diet filled with too much salt

Sedentary lifestyle

Alcohol or coffee addiction

Smoking

Genetic factors

Diabetes and kidney diseases

Hormonal issues such as overactive and underactive thyroid

Scleroderma where your skin gets thickened

Certain medications such as steroids, contraceptive pills, antidepressants, etc

How can you address this with Cardio Shield pills?

As per the official Cardio Shield website, the supplement targets the root cause of high blood pressure, which is a rogue molecule known as Superoxide Anion. Studies have shown that Superoxide Anion can interact with nitric oxide and thereby results in cell dysfunction. It is playing a role in increasing arterial blood pressure and thereby resulting in hypertension.

Cardio Shield blood pressure support pill contains carefully selected natural ingredients that can nullify and block the activities of this rogue molecule as a Superoxide Anion. This will eventually result in the production of nitric oxide and smooth blood circulation in your blood vessels. Thus, the Cardio Shield capsule helps to address every issue related to hypertension or high blood pressure.

Active compositions used in the making of Cardio Shield supplement

Cardio Shield is prepared with carefully selected components which include some necessary vitamins and a proprietary blend of herbal ingredients. These components have been mixed in exact proportions to yield maximum results and to effectively treat high blood pressure levels in your body. Some of these components and how they work to reduce blood pressure are given below:

Hawthorn Leaf: Known as Vascular Rose, Hawthorn leaves have properties that make them referred to as ‘cardiotonic’ in nature. This means they can naturally strengthen your cardiovascular system. Hawthorn contains antioxidants known as flavonoids which have proven benefits in treating heart diseases, high blood pressure, enhancing artery blood flow, etc.

Known as Vascular Rose, Hawthorn leaves have properties that make them referred to as ‘cardiotonic’ in nature. This means they can naturally strengthen your cardiovascular system. Hawthorn contains antioxidants known as flavonoids which have proven benefits in treating heart diseases, high blood pressure, enhancing artery blood flow, etc. Hibiscus Flower: Studies show that Hibiscus flower contains anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to alleviate blood pressure levels. Along with that, it can help to burn fat, activate metabolic rate, improve immunity, etc.

Studies show that Hibiscus flower contains anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to alleviate blood pressure levels. Along with that, it can help to burn fat, activate metabolic rate, improve immunity, etc. Olive Leaf Extract: Olive Leaf Extracts are proven to reduce systolic blood pressure to 11 points in human beings. It can be effectively used to treat cardiovascular diseases like atherosclerosis and aids in weight loss.

Olive Leaf Extracts are proven to reduce systolic blood pressure to 11 points in human beings. It can be effectively used to treat cardiovascular diseases like atherosclerosis and aids in weight loss. Green Tea Extract: Abundant with antioxidants, Green tea can effectively fight against high blood pressure. They contain certain polyphenols, which can aid in safeguarding your heart health and lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Abundant with antioxidants, Green tea can effectively fight against high blood pressure. They contain certain polyphenols, which can aid in safeguarding your heart health and lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Garlic: Studies show that when you eat raw garlic, it activates alliinase which is an enzyme that can be crucial in treating high blood pressure levels in your body. It has also been shown to have the power to reduce the arterial stiffness associated with hypertension and lower cholesterol levels.

Studies show that when you eat raw garlic, it activates alliinase which is an enzyme that can be crucial in treating high blood pressure levels in your body. It has also been shown to have the power to reduce the arterial stiffness associated with hypertension and lower cholesterol levels. Juniper Berries: These berries contain certain compounds that make Juniper Berries improve the production of acetylcholine in your nervous system. An abundance of acetylcholine has proven results in decreasing blood pressure, lowering the speed of heart action, and improving nitric oxide levels and thereby the blood flow in your veins.

Apart from these components, some additional ingredients can fight against the rogue molecule and enhance nitric oxide production in your body. These ingredients are Uva Ursi, Buchu Leaf, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Folate ( Folic Acid), Vitamin B12, etc.

Advantages of taking Cardio Shield supplement

The majority of the Cardio Shield reviews (NZ) were seen as positive. Here given a few benefits of taking the supplement;

Helps to lower your blood pressure: It has the properties to bring down your blood pressure to normal levels. The specific Cardio Shield ingredients in the supplement can fight against the rogue molecule and help you to have normal blood pressure levels. Components in Cardio Shield such as Hibiscus and Hawthorn have proven benefits in bringing down your blood pressure levels.

It has the properties to bring down your blood pressure to normal levels. The specific Cardio Shield ingredients in the supplement can fight against the rogue molecule and help you to have normal blood pressure levels. Components in Cardio Shield such as Hibiscus and Hawthorn have proven benefits in bringing down your blood pressure levels. Improves blood circulation: When you start consistently taking the capsule, your blood flow starts to improve, Garlic can help to lower arterial stiffness and thereby enhance your blood circulation. When you have improved blood circulation, you won’t have hypertension.

When you start consistently taking the capsule, your blood flow starts to improve, Garlic can help to lower arterial stiffness and thereby enhance your blood circulation. When you have improved blood circulation, you won’t have hypertension. Enhances nitric oxide production: Nitric Oxide is a crucial compound that is necessary for the smooth functioning of your blood vessels and blood flow. When you start taking the Cardio Shield blood pressure support pill, your body starts to produce more nitric oxide. This will have a positive effect on your blood circulation.

Nitric Oxide is a crucial compound that is necessary for the smooth functioning of your blood vessels and blood flow. When you start taking the Cardio Shield blood pressure support pill, your body starts to produce more nitric oxide. This will have a positive effect on your blood circulation. Safeguards your cardiovascular system: Hawthorn Leaf and Olive Leaf Extract can naturally safeguard your cardiovascular system. As the formula can improve blood flow and release hypertension in your blood vessels, it can also ensure the safe working of your heart.

Hawthorn Leaf and Olive Leaf Extract can naturally safeguard your cardiovascular system. As the formula can improve blood flow and release hypertension in your blood vessels, it can also ensure the safe working of your heart. Aids in immunity build-up: Most of the Cardio Shield ingredients contain antioxidants which can also aid in the enhancement of your immune system. As the supplement is made from natural components like Green Tea Extract and Garlic, it can also add up to your overall health protection. So when you start taking the Cardio Shield pill daily, your immunity also gets improved.

How to get practical and long-lasting Cardio Shield results?

The makers suggest you purchase at least 90-day or 180-day supplies of Cardio Shield. This means you have to consume the capsules for a consistent amount of time. It is advised that you should take the tablets for 2-3 months to obtain maximum Cardio Shield results.

When you follow this time pattern, Cardio Shield results can be effective and long-lasting. Such results can stay longer for one to two years.

Cardio Shield dosage

Cardio Field supplement is accessible in capsule forms. Each bottle of Cardio Shield blood pressure support pill is enough for a month’s usage. As per the supplement label, you are advised to take two capsules of Cardio Shield daily to obtain maximum results.

Make sure to consume it with a glass of water twice a day. When you consistently follow this dosage, you can expect maximum Cardio Shield results in a shorter period.

Cardio Shield Safety Concerns

Cardio Shield is an all-natural dietary supplement that can help you to lower your blood pressure in a significant way. As the product contains natural ingredients, there are no side effects to Cardio Shield. In clinical trials and from real-life customer verdicts, the product didn’t seem to have any side effects.

As per the Cardio Shield reviews (NZ), It is manufactured under quality standards ensured by GMP so that you can be sure about using it without fearing for safety. Make sure to not exceed the suggested dosage to avoid any case of unexpected emergencies.

Why is this a unique formula?

As per the information shared on the official Cardio Shield website, it can treat the major factor behind high blood pressure. Recent studies have shown that Superoxide Anions or the rogue molecule can be the reason behind high blood pressure levels in your body.

Cardio Shield tablet is different from other supplements because it targets the root cause of high blood pressure. It also aids in enhancing nitric oxide production in your body and thereby ensures smooth blood circulation. Unlike other dietary supplements, it contains all-natural ingredients which don’t provide any side effects. All these properties make the Cardio Shield blood pressure support pill a unique formula.

Cardio Shield Customer reviews

Georgia Mathews, 46

It was when my systolic pressure read around 139 mm Hg I got really scared. Along with hypertension, I had this shortness of breath and constant headaches. Even after trying many medications, I couldn’t bring down my pressure levels. It was when my friend suggested the Cardio Shield pill, I came back to normal life. I used the supplement for 2 months. Now my blood pressure levels are all normal! Thanks, Cardio Shield!

Ruben Sylvestor, 56

I had to face some family tragedies recently. This had an impact on my blood pressure levels. When it blew off the normal rates, I got really worried. After seeing the Cardio Shield reviews (NZ), I decided to give it a try. It was unbelievable! Within 2 months, I could bring back the pressure levels to normal range! Thank you!

Tina Williams, 65

I had high blood pressure for a long time. To bring it back to the normal range I tried using medications like perindopril and enalapril. But none of them worked. It was then my daughter suggested the Cardio Shield tablet. After using it for 2 months, I could bring back my blood pressure levels. I would like to suggest this to anyone similar to my condition. But remember, you have to follow the supplement consistently for at least 2 months!

Cardio Shield pros and cons

As a research-backed supplement, the Cardio Shield blood pressure support pill contains more pros than cons. Some of the pros are listed below:

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Based on recent scientific findings

Targets the root cause of high blood pressure

Made under GMP-qualified facilities

Non-GMO ingredients

100% risk-free money-back guarantee within 180-days of purchase

Zero side-effects

Free delivery with combo packages

Cons:

Pregnant, lactating, or people with any chronic conditions need to consult their doctor before using the supplement.

Available for purchase only from the official Cardio Shield website.

Where to buy Cardio Shield supplement?

According to the official Cardio Shield website, it can be purchased in different packages of one, three, and six bottles. Both the combo offers come with free shipping inside the USA. The details of the price of each combo are given below:

1 bottle- 30-day supply- NZD 59/bottle + shipping charges

3 bottles- 90-day supply- NZD 49/bottle free US shipping

6 bottles- 180-day supply- NZD 39/bottle free US shipping

The manufacturers advise you to purchase it from the official Cardio Shield website. You will be availed of discounts on each package that includes 40%-64% off. As the product has huge demand in the market, there can be impostors selling under the same name. avoid falling for such traps, and make sure to purchase only from the official Cardio Shield website.

What to do if you want to discontinue or return the supplement?

For any reason, if you find the supplement to be unsatisfactory you can return the empty bottles to the sender’s address. You can claim a full refund within 180 days of purchasing Cardio Shield.

All you have to do is to contact the support team of Cardio Shield pill. The details of their mail address will be provided to you when you have purchased the product. You can return the bottles whether it is used or unused or empty or full. Once they receive the request along with the bottles, you will be issued a full refund.

Conclusion on Cardio Shield Reviews (NZ)

From a detailed analysis of the aforementioned points from Cardio Shield reviews (NZ), one can deduce that Cardio Shield is a quality dietary supplement that can treat high blood pressure. The product is based on recent scientific studies which have found the major reason behind hypertension.

As per this, the presence of a rogue molecule can cause abnormal levels of pressure inside one’s blood vessels. With the help of clinically selected natural ingredients, the Cardio Shield capsule targets this root cause and helps to bring back blood pressure levels to normal range.

According to the manufacturers, the supplement is made from non-GMO Cardio Shield ingredients. The whole process of manufacturing is done by state-of-art facilities approved by Good Manufacturing Practices ( GMP). This ensures zero side effects to the supplement and maximum quality and safety.

Apart from this, the makers offer a 100% risk-free guarantee that can enable one to seek a refund in any case of discrepancies. To enable maximum security and avoid any case of deception, the makers suggest purchasing the product only from the official Cardio Shield website. In total, one can conclude that the Cardio Shield blood pressure support pill is an authentic supplement that will be worth one’s money and health.

Frequently Asked Questions